Arsenal have joined the race to sign defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has had an impressive season at Toulouse. According to a report in MilanLive, Tottenham Hotspur and Milan are also chasing the player.

Ibrahim Sangare was easily one of the best players in the Toulouse squad as they finished rock bottom in Ligue 1 last season. The Ivorian, who has just one year left in his contract with the club, reportedly wants to leave for a side that reflects his talents. The midfielder is available for a fee of around €10m, as per the report.

Arsenal have been in the market for a defensive midfielder, with Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey linked with a move to the Emirates.

Ibrahim Sangare is *right there*.

Pls. Someone. My spreadsheets are very sick... — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) August 31, 2020

Arsenal want to sign defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare from Toulouse FC

Ibrahim Sangare is primarily a defensive midfielder but has also played as an attacking midfielder in a three-man midfield. The 22-year-old, who has already made his debut for Ivory Coast, has been tracked by clubs across Europe including the likes of Barcelona and Newcastle United.

Thomas Teye Partey of Club Atletico de Madrid has been linked with a move to Arsenal

Despite playing in the worst team in Ligue 1 (as per the points table) last season, Ibrahim Sangare made the fifth most tackles in the league and made the most successful tackles against dribblers (68). In addition to his defensive output, the Toulouse star made the fifth-most passes in the final third (124), thereby showing the versatility in his game.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have struggled with a defensive presence in midfield for a considerable period of time, forcing manager Mikel Arteta to play with wing-backs in a three-man defence. A capable defensive midfielder might, therefore, allow the Spaniard to play a back four.

Although Thomas Partey seems like the best option for that position due to his experience, Arsenal appear to be priced out of a deal. Despite not possessing the Atletico Madrid star's European pedigree, Ibrahim Sangare might grow into an equally good player if given the playing time.

🇨🇮 Ibrahim Sangaré

🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen

🇫🇷 Mousa Dembélé

🇫🇷 Houssem Aouar

🇫🇷 Eduardo Camavinga



5 talents in France you've probably heard of, but may not know too much about. If so, this podcast is for you 👇https://t.co/PBWVREM97F — Sam Tighe (@stighefootball) May 7, 2020

Mikel Arteta has used Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny as defensive midfielders in the past, with the latter starting in the Community Shield clash and Arsenal's first game in the Premier League this season. With Dani Ceballos back on loan from Real Madrid, Arteta have multiple options beside first-choice midfielder Granit Xhaka.