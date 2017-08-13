Reports: Arsenal receive huge boost in pursuit of Real Madrid star

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 13 Aug 2017, 16:02 IST

What's the story?

Arsenal seem to have started the English Premier League season on the right foot, beating Leicester City in a 4-3 win at home in the opening game of the season. The Gunners came back from behind in a close game to edged out the Foxes.

Despite an excellent attacking display, Arsenal will still be concerned with their vulnerable defence and the uncertainty that looms over the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

With both stars touted to leave the Emirates this summer, Arsene Wenger will be desperate to sign replacements and according to the Daily Express, is seriously considering a move for Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, who has reportedly called for an emergency meeting with Los Blancos chiefs to discuss the issue further.

In case you didn't know...

Marco Asensio is one of the most prised possessions at the Bernabeau and is widely adored by the management and fans alike. Both, Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez are understood to be fond of the Spaniard.

The 21-year old was subject to speculation of a move to Barcelona as a replacement for the recently departed Neymar. However, Real Madrid unceremoniously ended the conjecture by saying that Asensio is 'not for sale'.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid have enjoyed immense success under Zinedine Zidane, who follows a rotational policy when it comes to fielding his players. The stars at Madrid have grudgingly sacrificed play time in a direct trade-off for success, but are believed to be keen on playing a lot more than they already do.

As Real Madrid step up their pursuit for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe, it doesn't take a genius to figure out that Madrid will soon have more mouths to feed - something that could prompt the La Liga champions to offload a Galactico or two.

With Ronaldo and Benzema guaranteed to stay and Bale's reluctance to leave, Asensio could see himself falling lower down the pecking order and would either like a move elsewhere, or an enhanced contract to silence his rising insecurities.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are preparing for the worst and could see Chilean heartthrob - Alexis Sanchez leave North London in search of Champions League football. The winger is by far Arsenal's best player at the moment and Wenger will face an uphill challenge of replacing him.

Monaco's unwillingness to part with long-term target Thomas Lemar has frustrated the club and its fans - who want more signings before the culmination of the transfer window.

Latest reports suggest that Arsenal have, in fact, offered Asensio a contract which has subsequently led to the Spaniard calling an emergency meeting with Madrid's bosses. The attacking midfielder is understood to be keen on a stay in Spain and could be negotiating a new contract to keep him tethered to Madrid.

Author's take

Marco Asensio is clearly bursting with talent and deserves plenty of opportunities to showcase himself. Real Madrid consider him to be Cristiano Ronaldo's successor and will cling to him desperately. However, Asensio's time on the bench will benefit neither party.

If Arsenal can make an offer lucrative enough, they might just be able to snatch the star and unleash him upon English grounds. The prospect of the addition of Asensio to an already attacking Arsenal side sends shivers down the spine and will undoubtedly elevate the Gunners to another level.