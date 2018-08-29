Reports: Arsenal starlet set for Bundesliga move

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

What’s the rumour?

Reiss Nelson is set to join Hoffenheim on a season-long loan according to Goal. The winger opted to go out on loan as Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck are ahead of him in the pecking order right now.

The report claims that he will be signing a new contract at Arsenal before making the switch to the Bundesliga side. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

In case you didn’t know...

Reiss was handed his first-team debut in Jule 2017 by Arsene Wenger. He went on to make 16 appearances in all competitions last season but hasn't featured under Unai Emery.

He was given opportunities in the pre-season friendlies by the new manager. However, he did not make matchday squad for the Gunners in the Premier League for their first three games.

The heart of the matter

Goal report that Jadon Sancho's move to Borussia Dortmund has inspired Reiss to make the switch. The former Manchester City starlet has been in fine form for BVB and has caught the eye of several top clubs.

Speaking about signing a new contract last year, Reiss said, “It is a big achievement to sign for a big club like Arsenal so I’m just delighted with the contract and hopeful can sign it soon.”

Rumour probability: 9/10

Several reliable sources have reported that Reiss Nelson is set for a loan move away from Arsenal. The Englishman has not made it to the matchday squad in the Premier League so far and a move to Bundesliga would be the ideal thing for him right now.

What’s next?

Reiss will sign a new contract today or tomorrow before heading to Germany for his Hoffenheim medical. The Bundesliga transfer window closes on 31st August at 5pm local time.