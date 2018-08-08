Reports: Arsenal set to make £89m deadline day offer for Barcelona star

What's the story?

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal are planning a monster £89m move for Ousmane Dembele before the transfer deadline on Thursday. Having been out for the majority of the season due to injury last season, Dembele was relegated to the bench in most of Barcelona's matches at the end of last season and hence is frustrated.

In case you didn't know...

Dembele has been heavily linked with an exit from the Nou Camp in this transfer window after failing to impress the Barcelona hierarchy in his first season at the club.

The arrival of Malcom in this summer transfer window has further added fuel to the speculation about the French winger's stay at the Blaugrana.

The heart of the matter

After failing to shine at Barcelona despite costing €105m last season, Dembele is looking to move this summer. After being sidelined with an injury for the majority of the last season and left out of the starting XI in the last few games of the campaign, Dembele is becoming restless at Barcelona.

The signing of Malcom from Roma for €40m has further frustrated Dembele and he feels that the hierarchy doesn't have faith in him to succeed at the Nou Camp. Hence, he has not welcomed the new competition thrown at him from Valverde.

Despite Valverde's assurances that he will get more opportunities and won't be let out on loan, Dembele is determined for more game time elsewhere.

Eric Abidal, the new director at Barcelona has also stated,"I respect all the players in the squad, we have to make a strong squad. They are players who play in the same position but the seasons are long and we think of the club. Dembele can rest easy, it's important."

Despite Abidal making the above statement after the arrival of Malcom, it has seemingly not convinced Dembele to remain at the club according to the latest rumours.

Rumour Probability: 5/10

The Mirror Football is fairly accurate and hence we can expect this offer might reach Barcelona before the end of the deadline on the 9th of August.

What's next?

Barcelona have already acquired a direct replacement for Dembele in the form of Malcom and hence they could consider this offer if the speculation is correct.