Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Arsenal set to make £89m deadline day offer for Barcelona star

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
News
1.79K   //    08 Aug 2018, 13:07 IST

Barcelona v Leganes - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal are planning a monster £89m move for Ousmane Dembele before the transfer deadline on Thursday. Having been out for the majority of the season due to injury last season, Dembele was relegated to the bench in most of Barcelona's matches at the end of last season and hence is frustrated.

In case you didn't know...

Dembele has been heavily linked with an exit from the Nou Camp in this transfer window after failing to impress the Barcelona hierarchy in his first season at the club.

The arrival of Malcom in this summer transfer window has further added fuel to the speculation about the French winger's stay at the Blaugrana.

The heart of the matter

After failing to shine at Barcelona despite costing €105m last season, Dembele is looking to move this summer. After being sidelined with an injury for the majority of the last season and left out of the starting XI in the last few games of the campaign, Dembele is becoming restless at Barcelona.

The signing of Malcom from Roma for €40m has further frustrated Dembele and he feels that the hierarchy doesn't have faith in him to succeed at the Nou Camp. Hence, he has not welcomed the new competition thrown at him from Valverde.

Despite Valverde's assurances that he will get more opportunities and won't be let out on loan, Dembele is determined for more game time elsewhere.

Eric Abidal, the new director at Barcelona has also stated,"I respect all the players in the squad, we have to make a strong squad. They are players who play in the same position but the seasons are long and we think of the club. Dembele can rest easy, it's important."

Despite Abidal making the above statement after the arrival of Malcom, it has seemingly not convinced Dembele to remain at the club according to the latest rumours.

Rumour Probability: 5/10

The Mirror Football is fairly accurate and hence we can expect this offer might reach Barcelona before the end of the deadline on the 9th of August.

What's next?

Barcelona have already acquired a direct replacement for Dembele in the form of Malcom and hence they could consider this offer if the speculation is correct.

Topics you might be interested in:
Arsenal Barcelona Football Ousmane Dembele Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: Unai Emery orders Arsenal to make last-minute...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United looking to secure Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to hold talks with Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal Should Not Take Dembélé Deal Offered by...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: FC Barcelona want Arsenal star as...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why Ousmane Dembele should move to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Contact made with Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
How Barcelona Star Convinced Lucas Torreira to Join Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Why Ousmane Dembélé Could Actually Come to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
FT STA AJA
2 - 2
 Standard Liège vs Ajax
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow NOR PAR 11:15 PM Nordsjælland vs Partizan
Tomorrow OLI HJK 11:30 PM Olimpija vs HJK
Tomorrow GEN LEC 11:30 PM Genk vs Lech Poznań
Tomorrow OLY LUZ 11:30 PM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Luzern
Tomorrow IST BUR 11:30 PM İstanbul Başakşehir vs Burnley
Tomorrow BES LAS 11:30 PM Beşiktaş vs LASK
Tomorrow VIT BAS 11:30 PM Vitesse vs Basel
10 Aug ZOR SPO 12:00 AM Zorya vs Sporting Braga
10 Aug HIB MOL 12:15 AM Hibernian vs Molde
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us