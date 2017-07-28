Reports: Arsenal set to make a £50 million bid for Premier League star

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 28 Jul 2017, 12:50 IST

Wenger is keen on bringing Barkley as a replacement for Chamberlain

What's the story?

Arsene Wenger is looking to sign Ross Barkley if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaves the Gunners. The Daily Mail claim that Wenger will step up his interest to sign the Everton player.

So far, Everton have not received any offers for Barkley. "What I heard from the board at the moment is that there is no offer on the table for Ross," said manager Ronald Koeman.

In case you didn't know...

Ross Barkley had recently refused to sign a new contract, and Koeman said that the player has no future at the club.

The England midfielder had a groin surgery last week and it could take him more than 3-4 weeks to get back to match fitness.

Arsenal will face competition from Tottenham and Chelsea for Barkley. Liverpool have also been linked with a move for the 23-year old.

Chamberlain has 12 months left on his contract and as things stand, he is yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners.

Wenger has identified the 23-year old as his replacement, should he leave.

The heart of the matter

Ross Barkley refused a new £100,000 week contract and told that he is leaving Goodison Park in search for a "new challenge."

"His personal situation is not so difficult. We made a really good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract me that he is looking for a new challenge. Okay, he is not in Everton's future anymore. It is his decision. I need to respect that and see what happens," said the Everton manager.

What's next?

Everton have a put a £50m asking price for the English midfielder and so far, they have not received any offer as clubs have been put off by the price tag.

As things stand, Barkley's future hangs in the air. Conte wants to add more British players to his squad as his side is just three off the Premier League limit of 17 'non-homegrown' players.

Wenger will have to act quickly if he wants to sign the England midfielder, as it is believed that Tottenham are front-runners to sign him.

Everton will now be looking to sign a replacement for Barkley and are chasing Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Author's take

With the World Cup less than a year away, Barkley should sign for a club where he gets playing time.

He should ideally not have left Everton this year, especially as he was seen as a significant part of the club since making his debut in 2011.