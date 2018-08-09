Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Arsenal plot Deadline Day move for World Cup star

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
200   //    09 Aug 2018, 13:44 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

What's the rumour?

The Gunners are looking to make a move for Domagoj Vida in the last hours of the transfer window. They are looking to bolster their back four with the addition of the Croatian in their ranks.

Arsenal will have to tempt Besiktas with a good offer in order to persuade them to sell their star defender before the Premier League transfer window deadline.

In case you didn't know...

Vida, after having a superb World Cup campaign with Croatia, has been a target of top clubs in Europe who are in dire need of a good defender. Arsenal have clearly emerged as favourites along with Premier League rivals Liverpool for the signature of the Besiktas player.

The heart of the matter

Vida was the leader of the Croatian defense at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His no-nonsense style of defending was admired by football fans and helped Croatia reach the final of the World Cup.

After such a stunning display at the grandest stage of them all, he was bound to get lucrative offers from various clubs. Arsenal and Liverpool have emerged as top competitors for his signature.

The Evening Standard believes Unai Emery will make a move for the player on the final day of the window ahead of Sunday's game vs Manchester City.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal will bid £26.9m for the Besiktas defender in the hope it will be enough to beat off competition from Liverpool.

Video



Rumour Rating/Probability: 5/10

The intention of Arsenal according to these reports is to end the transfer window on a high. They want to strengthen their defense as they already have a formidable attack consisting of Aubameyang, Lacazette, Mkhitaryan, and Ozil. Ultimately, it will depend on Besiktas and whether they want to sell their star defender or not.

What's next?

It will be quite interesting to see if Arsenal can pull off this transfer before the transfer deadline. The window slams shut later today, leaving them with under 24 hours to complete the move.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Besiktas Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Report: Arsenal Target World Cup Star With Calum Chambers...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Unai Emery orders Arsenal to make last-minute...
RELATED STORY
4 deadline day transfers that could happen at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal launch stunning bid for World Cup star
RELATED STORY
Reports: West Ham United to complete a £4m deal for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to make late move for Serie A star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal eyeing move for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us