Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Arsenal to make late move for Serie A star

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.01K   //    06 Aug 2018, 12:45 IST

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Unai Emery is pulling out all stops to ensure a smooth start to the new season

What's the rumour?

Transfer windows are great for solving problems, aren't they? Well, currently, Arsenal have a left-back problem and as a result, new manager Unai Emery is planning to make a late move for AC Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez, according to The Daily Mail.

However, Milan are keen on keeping the 25-year-old Swiss international and will hold out for a fee close to £30 million.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal are going to be without Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal for their opening fixture of the new season of the Premier League. Sead Kolasinac could be out for 10 weeks after picking up a knee injury.

Their first-choice Nacho Monreal has also picked up a knee injury and though he has returned, he has not trained with the team yet.

The heart of the matter

Owing to these injuries, Arsenal are without a first-team player to start at left-back this weekend. As a result, Ainsley Maitland-Niles is tipped to start for the Gunners against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Ricardo Rodriguez, who was impressive at the World Cup for Switzerland, moved to AC Milan last summer after spending half a decade at Wolfsburg.

Rodriguez joined the Serie A giants and made an instant impact. Hence, Milan are not interested in selling him but according to the report, they might be tempted to offload him for a sum in the ballpark of £30 million.

His international teammate Stephan Lichsteiner joined Arsenal earlier this transfer window. The 34-year-old veteran fullback moved on a free from Juventus. And he is raring to go already. Lichsteiner said,

‘We are ready and it was important to show this. I see players with big character and big qualities. I think this team just needs this last fire to explode.
‘It’s the same project like seven years ago at Juventus. It’s important to come back into the Champions League. Step by step we will grow and go forward.
‘When you are at big clubs like Arsenal it’s important to have in your head the aim to win titles.’

Rumour rating/probability: 4/10

Daily Mail is no tier-one source and splashing the cash for a stop gap doesn't sound like something Arsenal would do.

Video


What's next?

If Ricardo Rodriguez moves, it will be great for Arsenal. However, once their injured players are back, it will lead to overcrowding and that's not going to be good for anyone. As for Rodriguez, the wise thing to do would be to stay put at AC Milan.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal AC Milan Football Sead Kolasinac Ricardo Rodriguez EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
What If: Arsene Wenger had offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a...
RELATED STORY
5 managers who controversially managed rival clubs
RELATED STORY
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
10 famous 'One-club men' in football
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
7 players who celebrated after scoring against their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us