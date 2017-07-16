Reports: Arsenal winger nears €34m exit to Everton

Everton were hopeful of getting Olivier Giroud too but that deal has fallen through

Arsene Wenger is bracing himself for some departures from Arsenal

What’s the story?

Everton have made a €34 million bid for Arsenal star Theo Walcott, according to a report in British news outlet, The Mirror. Everton, who’ve already splashed out in the region of 100 million in this transfer window, were hoping to also lure Olivier Giroud in a stunning double-deal, but the Frenchman is reportedly on his way to Borussia Dortmund, subject to approval from Arsene Wenger.

In case you didn’t know...

Theo Walcott became one of the most expensive teenagers in the world when Arsenal paid £5 million to Southampton in 2006, with the fee eventually rising to £9.1 million. The winger has had a chequered career at the Emirates, often enduring injury-hit season, and is generally considered to have not fulfilled his prodigious talent. In 12 seasons at the club, Walcott has made 377 appearances and has scored 104 goals for the Gunners.

The heart of the matter

Despite his long spell at Arsenal, Walcott remains a divisive figure amongst Arsenal fans, with plenty glad to see him leave the club. Having being linked to a move to Liverpool in the past, Walcott is all set to perhaps move to the same city, although this time it could be for Evertonian colours.

Reports in the British press claim that Everton have readied a €34 million bid for Walcott after receiving positive overtures from both club and player. The Toffees are desperate for a winger after Yannick Bolasie suffered a long term injury, with Ronald Koeman identifying Theo Walcott as the perfect target.

With their new financial muscle under Farhad Moshiri, coupled with the money from Romelu Lukaku’s transfer to Manchester United, Everton have been greatly active in the transfer window and are more than hopeful of pulling this deal off. Should things go south, Everton have also lined up a bid for Demarai Gray of Leicester City.

Author’s Take

This would be a win-win situation for all the parties involved. Theo Walcott has stagnated at Arsenal and with the 2018 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, a move to Everton would be perfect as Koeman plays a system that suits him better than the 3-4-3 Arsenal currently employ. The Gunners would also recoup a sizeable fee for Walcott, which could be useful in the pursuit of their other transfer targets like Thomas Lemar.