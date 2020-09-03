Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sell one of their longest-serving active players, Chris Smalling, to AS Roma on a permanent deal this summer.

After finding game time hard to come by, the Englishman spent the entirety of the 2019/2020 campaign on loan in Rome. Smalling enjoyed a superb season in Serie A, establishing himself as one of the best performers through the course of the recently-concluded season.

Despite Smalling's reported wish to continue his stay in Italy, Roma failed to agree a deal with Manchester United over a permanent transfer. The capital club is also reportedly keen on Smalling staying in Serie A.

However, that does not appear to be the case anymore, as reputed Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano reported that both clubs are on the verge of agreeing a deal.

The agreement between AS Roma and Manchester United for Chris Smalling is now getting closer. Smalling wants to come back. 🔴 @SkySport #Roma #MUFC #ManUtd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2020

Despite Roma's initial resistance to paying the price that Manchester United quoted them, the cost of this operation is said to be in the region of £16-18m. Smalling is set to earn roughly £8m over a three-year contract.

Impressive Smalling set for permanent move away from Manchester United

Smalling has been a massive hit in the Serie A so far

After a much-maligned time at Manchester United, the 30-year-old has been given a new lease of life by the Romans. Smalling made 30 appearances in the league for the Giallorossi and managed to contribute considerably to their fifth-place finish.

Smalling's aerial prowess has been on full display during his time at the Stadio Olimpico, winning 3.2 duels in the air per game in Serie A. He has impressed profoundly with his performances, earning praise from all over for his rejuvenated performance levels.

2 - Chris #Smalling is the first english player to score at least 2 goals in the same Serie A campaign since David Beckham (2008/09 for AC Milan). Lord. #RomaBrescia pic.twitter.com/bFw2fL86Ef — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 24, 2019

Roma manager Paulo Fonseca was one of the figures who was impressed by Smalling. Speaking on the Manchester United man, Fonseca expressed;

"Chris [Smalling] has settled in completely now, and he is playing well. He's a great player and very important to the team."

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport also reserved high praise for the on-loan centre-half, branding him as "an absolute totem of the defence" for his impactful performances in Rome.

This deal, should it go through, would be very beneficial for all parties involved. For Roma, they would be acquiring a proven performer for a relatively affordable fee.

✅ @ASRomaEN 3-0 Brescia.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ChrisSmalling’s performance:



⚽️ 49’ - Goal



🎯 57’ - Assist



🎯 66’ - Assist



🧤 FT - Clean Sheet



🍾 Man Of The Match



👏 Masterclass. pic.twitter.com/XZmhWLCBpa — SPORF (@Sporf) November 24, 2019

On the other hand, Manchester United's summer business has been a slow-burner so far. A couple of sales — including those of Smalling, Sergio Romero (reportedly attracting interest from Aston Villa), and others — could help accelerate their business in the window as well.

The Red Devils have reportedly lined up possible upgrades in defence and are eyeing Dayot Upamecano and Benoit Badiashile, among others.

As for the player in question, Smalling's hopes of making it to the English squad ahead of the UEFA Euros in 2021 would be significantly boosted with consistent game time. That, unfortunately for the Englishman, is something he might not find in plenty at Manchester United. On paper, it appears to be an excellent deal for all parties involved.

