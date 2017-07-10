Reports: Manchester United star attracting interest from AS Roma

AS Roma are looking for a high-profile signing and believe the Manchester United star fits the bill.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 10 Jul 2017, 19:27 IST

Eusebio Di Francesco is interested in the Manchester United forward who fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford

According to reports coming in from the Mirror, AS Roma have approached Manchester United over the possibility of a season-long loan deal for Anthony Martial. The Serie A giants, who sold Mohamed Salah to Liverpool, are looking for reinforcements on the wing and hope that United will be willing to part with the 21-year-old Frenchman. The reports also suggest if United are not convinced of sending Martial on loan, AS Roma could go for a permanent switch, by paying a fee in excess of £30m.

Anthony Martial started only 18 games in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho. The former AS Monaco forward, who impressed immensely in his first season with the Red Devils, fell down the pecking order at Old Trafford in the second. Jose Mourinho went on to say that Martial needs to deliver more of the things that he likes if he is to become a mainstay in the United squad.

AS Roma, after offloading Salah to Liverpool, are on the lookout for a winger and seem to have zeroed in on Anthony Martial. However, the Serie A outfit are hoping to sign Martial on a season-long loan deal. The Red Devils have spent over £100m in this transfer window after signing Romelu Lukaku for £75m from Everton and Victor Lindelof for £31m from Benfica.

However, United are unlikely to send Anthony Martial on loan to the Italian side. It has been reported that AS Roma could return with an offer for a permanent deal in excess £30m.

Martial had mustered nine goals and six assists for United in all competitions in the 2016-17 season. However, the lack of consistency saw him starting intermittently for the Red Devils. While he has had some brilliant games, he has also gone missing in a lot of matches when much was expected of the French international.

Even though it came occasionally, the Frenchman has exhibited bouts of brilliance and AS Roma will go ahead for the deal in the hope of extracting the very same quality out of Martial. Earlier in the summer, Martial's agent had shushed all rumours linking him with an exit from Old Trafford by saying that the youngster is slowly but surely living up to the demands of a Jose Mourinho side and will stay and fight for his place at United.

At 21 years of age, Anthony Martial has his entire football career ahead of him. His debut season with Manchester United was as strong a statement as any ever made by a teenager in recent times in the Premier League. He has had a tough time under Jose Mourinho but there is very little to suggest that the Frenchman won’t adjust and fit into his system.

After all, Martial is very young and a sudden change in managerial systems could be difficult for any youngster. United would be silly to let Martial leave. On the other hand, he can be a valuable asset to AS Roma. But in order to lure Martial, Roma will have to go for a permanent deal as there is nothing United will gain by sending him out on loan.