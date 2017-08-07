Reports: AS Roma plot a surprise move for Real Madrid star

Zinedine Zidane will be furious if he loses the player.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 07 Aug 2017, 16:11 IST

Zidane will hope to ward off interest for his winger

What's the story?

A.S. Roma have been entangled in a seemingly endless transfer saga for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez this summer. The Serie A club have sold their winger Mohamed Salah to English side Liverpool, and are keen to replace the departed star.

Leicester City, however, seem adamant on keeping Mahrez and are refusing to see their title winning hero depart.

Failure to sign their top target has forced Roma to consider other alternatives, with Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez reportedly emerging as the new contender, for whom they are considering a bid of £31.6 million (€35 million), according to Football Italia, via Spanish news outlet Don Balon.

In case you didn't know...

Last week, Riyad Mahrez publicly requested Leicester City chiefs to allow him a conversation with the Italian club - a request that the Foxes seem to have overlooked in a bid to retain Mahrez.

Roma are understood to be growing frustrated and are considering diverting their attention to Real Madrid's Vazquez and have submitted a bid similar to Mahrez's for the Spaniard.

The heart of the matter

Leicester City seem to be doing everything they can to keep Riyad Mahrez despite the Algerian making it very clear that he'd like to leave the club.

According to Sky Sport Italia, The Foxes have rejected Roma's latest bid worth £31.6 million (€35m) which they claim is roughly €5 million short of their evaluation of the player.

Roma, who finished as runners-up in the last Serie A season, are believed to have had enough and have decided to invest their money, time and energy elsewhere.

The Italian club's Director of Sport has allegedly flown to Spain, intending to make a similar bid for Vazquez, a regular in Los Blancos, having played 33 La Liga games for Madrid last season.

The 26-year old winger is under contract until 2021 at the Bernabeau, having signed a new contract just 10 months ago. However, Zinedine Zidane's rotation policy, combined with Marco Asensio's rise to prominence, could prompt the winger to nurture a desire for a move away from Madrid, due to an expected reduction in play time.

If Real Madrid do indeed sign teen sensation Kylian Mbappe, Vazquez could very well be shown not just the bench, but also the door.

Author's take

Lucas Vazquez is an exquisite player and will fit right into a guaranteed slot at Roma, left vacant by Salah. The Italian giants compete in the UEFA Champions League and are no small club.

Vazquez could enjoy a successful chapter of his career in Italy, but will Zidane sell a player he has only just fully integrated into his team? Only time will tell.