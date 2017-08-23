Reports: Barcelona star informs club he wants to leave, Manchester United interested

Will Manchester United make him their 4th big signing of the transfer window.

Ernesto Valverde is not a big fan of the midfielder

What’s the story?

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes has informed the club of his decision to leave the club, according to English outlet Manchester Evening News. The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Premier League giants Manchester United, who are reportedly interested in making him their 4th signing of the summer transfer window.

The Catalan giants spent in excess of £100m last summer but failed to strengthen the team to challenge Real Madrid for top honours. However, following the shocking transfer of Neymar, the club are forced to invest heavily in their squad to help them get on par with their biggest rivals.

The Camp Nou outfit have already spent close to €40m for the services of Brazilian international Paulinho, and have been linked with moves for Jean Michael Seri and Philippe Coutinho.

In case you didn’t know…

Andre Gomes arrived at Barcelona last summer for a deal in the region of €35m from Valencia but failed to establish himself in the team. The Portuguese international struggled to get going and was relegated to the bench towards the end of last season by Luis Enrique.

Fortunes haven't changed much for the 24-year-old this season too, as he appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Ernesto Valverde, who has so far preferred other midfielders at his disposal in the 3 official games that Barcelona have played.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Gomes has fallen further down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrival of Paulinho and is unsettled by their pursuit of Jean Michael-Seri, who also plies his trade in a position similar to that of the Portuguese.

Manchester United - who have already completed the signings of Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof - are interested in the services of the midfielder and wants to end his Camp Nou misery.

However, the Red Devils are already heavily stacked in the midfield department, with Paul Pogba, Matic, Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick already at Jose Mourinho's disposal.

Video

Author's Take

At this moment it does not look like Andre Gomes has a future at Barcelona and it makes sense for the Portuguese to move to a team where he will be afforded more playing time, or he risks stagnating his career at the Camp Nou outfit.

Ernesto Valverde's squad need an overhaul of sorts and letting go of Gomes may be in the best interest of the club.