Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona ask for €300 million to secure Nou Camp naming rights

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
News
1.59K   //    31 Jul 2018, 10:31 IST

Barcelona v Real Sociedad - La Liga
The Nou Camp could be renamed by 2022

What's the rumour?

Barcelona is willing to sell the naming rights of their famous stadium for a whopping €300 million according to reports from leading Spanish media outlet, Marca. The Catalan giants had initially set the fee for any potential sponsorship deals at €200 million but have now increased that figure by 50% as they hope to attract major interest from abroad.

In case you didn't know...

The Nou Camp is the largest stadium in both Spain and Europe with a current seating capacity of 99,354. However, ambitious plans to increase the facilities and capacity at the Nou Camp were released a couple of years ago and are due for completion in 2022. Named "Espai Barca" (or "Barca Space"), the project will increase the capacity of the stadium to 105,000 and cost approximately €360 million.

The plans will also embed Barcelona football club and sports club deeper into the local community. With sustainability and energy efficiency high on the agenda for Espai Barca, the works will integrate the local Les Corts neighbourhood with the Nou Camp via a series of open spaces, parks, and pathways.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona will understand the heritage of the club is sacred to its fans around the world, but at the same time want to cash in on the club's global fame and success. With other football brands such as Manchester City and Arsenal receiving huge injections of cash for selling the naming rights of their stadiums, Barcelona will feel that this is the right move to remain competitive in an evermore expensive transfer market.

The Catalan club boasts one of the most recognizable brands in the world and feels that the €300 million asking price is reasonable for any serious sponsor to pay. As part of their global image, they are hoping to attract interest primarily from the United States and Asia. The club is currently on tour in the U.S. as part of their preseason warmup.

Video


What's Next?

A general meeting is scheduled for early 2019 where new naming rights for the Nou Camp will take priority on the agenda. As with all things Barcelona, the proposal will be put to vote, and if it passes as expected, companies can begin the bidding process to have their name attached to the world's most famous stadium.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho learns about Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona transfer news: Serie A star rules out Camp Nou...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona ready to sell star for £27 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to sign former Chelsea player
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona bid €72 million for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona set to complete first signing of the...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to sign three players worth €200 million...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League superstars that could thrive at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly set to battle for...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona eye former Real Madrid player, Barca star to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us