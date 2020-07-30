Reports: Barcelona confirm Martin Braithwaite can leave, two signings tipped to take his place

Barcelona want to sell striker Martin Braithwaite according to Mundo Deportivo. The Danish striker is not in Quique Setién's plans for the upcoming season and will not be able to participate in this season's Champions League, as the registration date for European competitions had passed when he signed for Barca in February.

With new signings Trincao and Pedri waiting in the wings, the writing seems to be on the wall for the 29-year-old who signed for Barcelona after Luis Suarez's injury.

Barcelona to sell or loan out Martin Braithwaite

Barcelona pulled a rabbit out of the hat last February when they became the first club to utilise La Liga's rules of allowing a club to sign a player as a replacement if a firs -team player is ruled out for more than 5 months.

The Blaugrana proved that Ousmane Dembélé was out for that period of time, and they signed Braithwaite by paying his release clause of £15 million.

Martin Braithwaite for FC Barcelona against SD Eibar SAD in the La Liga

Leganes lost their main man in February and their La Liga status as they finished 18th in the League. The Denmark international managed just over 400 minutes for the La Liga giants, scoring one goal against Mallorca.

La Liga sides Real Sociedad, Mallorca, Sevilla and Osasuna are reportedly interested in the former Middlesbrough man's signature.

Interestingly, the above mentioned La Liga rule came into the spotlight due to Braithwaite's move and is likely to become a talking point again due to the direct contradiction with the transfer window system. FIFA had reportedly asked the Spanish FA to get rid of the rule back in 2016.

Speaking of the unfair nature of the rule, European football reporter Raphael Honigstein said back in February, "La Liga need to look at this rule. It makes sense for goalkeepers. But to pick up another striker because one player has an injury is crazy".

"They sold two strikers in January. One of the things which keeps their financial power in check is the transfer window. If you allow teams to circumvent that through the back door, then there's no point having these legislations", he concluded.

Barcelona signed Trincao back in January from Sporting Braga and will likely join the squad ahead of the next La Liga season. Pedri González López of UD Las Palmas is also due to join the squad next season providing cover for the forwards in the squad.