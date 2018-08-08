Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba after Manchester United take a firm stance over him

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Rumors
2.25K   //    08 Aug 2018, 00:57 IST

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League


What's the rumour?

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have decided to end their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Despite Barcelona not submitting an official bid for him, reports claim that Manchester United had informed them that Paul Pogba was not for sale.

In spite of reports in this week heavily indicating that Pogba's departure was almost certain, the latest rumours have indeed given the United supporters some hope about the future of their key player at Old Trafford.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba was heavily linked with a transfer to the Nou Camp or a return to his former club Juventus in this summer transfer window due to his uneasy relationship with United manager Jose Mourinho.

However, it looks like Manchester United have indeed managed to tie down the player and ward off any interest from big money spenders such as Barcelona.

The heart of the matter

Paul Pogba, being the most expensive player in Manchester United's history didn't have a particularly excellent season at boyhood club Manchester United after his transfer from Juventus. It is also a well-known fact that he and Jose Mourinho weren't seeing each other eye to eye at the end of last season.

Despite Mourinho's assurances that all was well between them, it is quite evident that Pogba after a successful World Cup with France fancied a move to Nou Camp and relished at the prospect of playing with his former teammate and latest transfer signing of Barcelona Arturo Vidal.

It is also reported from Spain that one more additional reason as to why Manchester United couldn't sell Pogba to Barcelona was that it is impossible for them to find a replacement for Poba before the Premier League transfer ends on 9th August.

Rumour Probability:5/10

With the Premier transfer window ending on the 9th of August, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will take the chance of selling Pogba now. They will have no time to find a suitable replacement and hence it would be a surprise if anything dramatic happens on this front.

What's next?

These reports clearly suggest that Paul Pogba is certain to remain a Manchester United player for now. As we know from the past, anything is possible until the last minute.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Leisure Reading
Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Reports: Barcelona to Target Manchester United Superstar
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar agrees five-year...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mourinho decides Pogba's future after stunning...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona ready to...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi urge Barcelona to sign €150M...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Manchester United are linked to in the Transfer...
RELATED STORY
4 clubs Paul Pogba could consider joining
RELATED STORY
Reports: Agent to try and force Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Barcelona accelerate...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us