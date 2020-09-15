Reports: Barcelona director confirms club's intentions to sign a new striker

According to Juvefc.com, Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes is intent on bringing a new striker to the Camp Nou this season. With current Barcelona striker Luis Suarez set to leave the club this summer, the Barcelona sporting director was quoted as saying, " We have bee working for months to improve the squad".

Luis Suarez has reportedly been told by new Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman that he does not have a future at the club. Suarez has been the subject of interest from Juventus this summer, where he could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Suarez is rumored to be going through the process of securing a European passport by sitting an Italian B1 language exam. Suarez has also been training alone at Barcelona's training ground in anticipation of a move away from the club.

When asked about Suarez, Ramon Planes was quoted saying, "Luis is an important player for Barcelona, he has been in recent years. I have respect for the players who have given so much to Barcelona. After what happened in the final part of the season we have started a replacement process that we are working on."

During a press conference for new Barcelona midfielder, Miralem Pjanic, Planes went onto say ,"The transfer market closes on October 5th and so far many things can happen. A new striker? We have been working for months to improve the squad."

"Playing for Barcelona is not something for everyone. The search for a centre forward is well known to everyone but it is not subordinated to Suarez's departure. Barcelona must always aspire to sign the best."

The Barcelona sporting director was keen to not reveal any plans of ongoing negotiations for any new signings but reports suggest that Barcelona are close to completing a deal for Dutch attacker Memphis Depay.

Depay has a close relationship with manager Ronald Koeman from their time together with the Netherlands national team. Koeman has reportedly requested Barcelona to complete the deal for Depay and then begin negotiations with Liverpool for the signing of fellow Dutchman, Georginio Wijnaldum.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez all summer

Lautaro Martinez could be the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez

A striker, and potential replacement for Luis Suarez that Barcelona have been constantly linked with this summer is Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez. Martinez has come off a massively impressive campaign for Inter in which he scored 21 goals in all competitions.

Martinez's release clause is €110 million, a sum that Inter Milan are unwilling to reduce. This could be a potential snag for Barcelona, who are tight on funds due to the impact of the Coronavirus and have a large wage bill to contend with already.

Barcelona have also spent massive transfer fees on players in the past such as the €120 million they paid for Antoine Griezmann, €160 million for Philippe Coutinho, and €130 million for Ousmane Dembele, all of whom have failed to make a positive impact at Barcelona.

Therefore, Barcelona's hierarchy are wary of making the same mistakes again, but with the squad coming off a trophyless campaign, and with the amount of backroom staff changes, Barcelona are expected to make some notable signings this summer to kickoff a new era at the club.