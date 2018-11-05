Reports: Barcelona eye potential moves for Arsenal, Chelsea defenders

Laurent Koscielny

What's the rumor?

LaLiga giants Barcelona are reportedly targeting Chelsea's David Luiz and Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny in a bid to solve their defensive woes.

In case you didn't know...

The Catalan giants are currently in the middle of a defensive injury crisis as two of their defenders Samuel Umtiti and Thomas Vermaelen have been out of the squad as they are recovering from their respective injuries.

It was confirmed that Umtiti will not return until at least the beginning of the new year. Vermaelen, on the other hand, is out for six weeks after picking up a thigh injury during his time with Belgium in the international break.

The only fit centre-backs left at Barcelona are now Gerard Pique and summer signing Clement Lenglet.

The heart of the matter

According to a report in the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Premier League pair Laurent Koscielny and David Luiz have been deemed as potential quick-fixes for the current injury crisis at the Nou Camp.

The report claims that Barcelona are looking to bring in an "experienced and cheap" centre-back in the January transfer window so as to provide the club with some options and help Pique and Lenglet.

The Catalan giants are reportedly willing to offer a six-month contract with the option of an additional year at the end of the season.

Luiz has emerged to be a regular under Maurizio Sarri so far this season and has featured for the Blues in several games this campaign.

Koscielny, on the other hand, has not played a game since May 3 owing to an Achilles injury he sustained during a Europa Cup semi-final. Gunners boss Unai Emery has also insisted that the Arsenal captain will not be rushed back into action.

Rumor rating: 4/10

Despite Barcelona scouting for reinforcements at the back, it is unlikely that Arsenal, who are also in a defensive rut of their own, will want to give away a player who is as experienced and as influential as Koscielny. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea would skim down their defensive options and sell off a regular Luiz to the LaLiga side.

In addition, Barcelona's crisis could be solved by the time the transfer window opens as one of their two injured defenders is bound to return to action by then.

What's next?

Barcelona stand at the top of the LaLiga table with 24 points and are set to face Inter Milan in a much-awaited Champions League game on Wednesday.