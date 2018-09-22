Reports: Barcelona eyeing a swoop for Manchester United fan favourite

Ameya Vaidya

Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to the Sun, Barcelona are set to make another attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder, Ander Herrera.

With his contract set to expire at the end of this season and reportedly no movement on signing a new contract at Old Trafford, Barcelona are closely monitoring the star midfielder who has been on their radar for a long time.

In case you didn't know...

There were reports that Manchester United were going to offer a lucrative contract to fan favourite Ander Herrera. Yet there has been no progress made in this regard. If the status quo continues, then it is highly likely that Ander Herrera will have no option but to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Despite starting on the bench in the last couple of seasons, Herrera has expressed his desire to stay at the club which he values a lot. He is adored by the Old Trafford faithful and hence has no confusion regarding where his loyalty lies.

The heart of the matter

Ander Herrera has been a terrific player for Manchester United. His commitment on the pitch for the club is second to none. Despite not being a regular first-team starter, he has never complained about it and has always looked to win a place for himself through his performances.

He is comfortable in possession, is a good interceptor and likes to chase the ball. He brings a good tempo to start an attack for Manchester United.

Since, the departure of club legend Andreas Iniesta, Barcelona are in dire need of a midfielder to strengthen their midfield. Hence, the United hierarchy should do everything possible in order to persuade Herrera to sign a new contract.

Rumour Rating: 6/10

The Sun is accurate in its online publications and hence there is no need to doubt this report.

What's next?

Ed Woodward will have to act quickly and provide a lucrative offer to fan favourite Ander Herrera in order to tempt him to extend his stay at Old Trafford.