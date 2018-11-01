×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Barcelona had deal agreed to sign Real Madrid star

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Rumors
3.30K   //    01 Nov 2018, 21:51 IST

FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde
FC Barcelona Unveil New Head Coach Ernesto Valverde

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been stealing each other's targets for a long time now and something similar happened in last summer too. Blaugrana were the ones who suffered this time as Madrid made a swift move and signed the player despite the Catalan side agreeing a deal.

Reports in Cadena Cope (via Football Espana) claim that Barcelona had a deal in place to sign Vinicius Junior while he was still at Flamengo. The Brazilian was snapped up by Madrid instead in March 2017 and the forward joined them in the summer of 2018 – after turning 18.

In case you didn’t know…

Vinicius made his first team Madrid full debut last night when the 13-time Champions League winners. He's played just 12 minutes in LaLiga and the fans were asking Lopetegui to play him more but the manager was sacked earlier this week.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona spotted him at the South American Under-17 and started scouting him. They reportedly made a move for him but could not sign him on time.

Real Madrid swooped in and agreed a deal with the player and the club. Cadena Cope also report that Madrid paid €45 million for the player and another €16 million as agent fees and as a reward to his family!

Rumour probability: 7/10

Cadena Cope are quite reliable and is highly possible that they are spot on once again. They have got some exclusives right for some time and with Madrid news, they are first most of the time.

Video

What’s next?

Barcelona need to sign a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and Vinicius would have been the ideal one. He's got the pace and skills to be successful at Camp Nou. He's on the ideal age as well to be Suarez's understudy and then become their #1 choice in 2-3 years from now.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Vinicius Júnior Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
Reports: Real Madrid eye shock move for former Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid keen on beating Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid star injured in training
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Florentino Perez destroyed Real Madrid's 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: 5 reasons why Barcelona will beat Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid looking to bring in €60 million...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid name Ronaldo's replacement, Barcelona set to...
RELATED STORY
El Clasico: Messi-less Barcelona mercilessly destroyed...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
03 Nov LEG ATL 05:30 PM Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
03 Nov REA REA 08:45 PM Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
03 Nov VAL GIR 11:00 PM Valencia vs Girona
04 Nov RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
04 Nov EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
04 Nov VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
04 Nov REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
04 Nov HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us