Reports: Barcelona heavyweight eager to welcome Manchester United superstar

Muhammad Saad
28 Aug 2018, 08:03 IST

What's the story?

Gerard Pique, who won the Premier League and Champions League during his stint at Manchester United, has stated that he would be ‘very happy’ if Barcelona can manage to coax Paul Pogba away from the Red Devils before the transfer window slams shut on 31 August.

"We’ll see in the future, but we would be very happy to see Pogba in Barca’s shirt," Pique told reporters when asked about Pogba.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba's fractious relationship with Jose Mourinho and reports of his unhappiness at the Old Trafford have led to him being heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona this summer.

La Blaugrana are eager to buttress their midfield strength following the departures of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho, and still feel that the said area lacks the cutting edge even after the arrivals of Arthur and Arturo Vidal. Consequently, they are actively pursuing the 25-year-old, who recently inspired his national side to World Cup glory.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are determined to ward off any interest in Paul Pogba as the English giants do not possess any able replacement for the France international.

However, recent remarks from Gerard Pique, who has a history of luring Barcelona targets to Camp Nou, have raised numerous eyebrows.

"I don’t know about his relationship with Mourinho," Pique is quoted in Spanish newspaper Sport when asked about a move for Pogba.

Pogba is a very good player, but a Manchester United player right now, and we’ll see if anything happens in the future.

We would be happy to have him here, but Manchester United is his club and, if someone has to say something, it must be them.

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

With only days left in the transfer window, pulling off such a marquee signing seems well-nigh impossible for the La Liga champions.

Video

What's Next?

Paul Pogba will most likely remain a Manchester United player for now, but could bid adieu to the Old Trafford faithful in near future.