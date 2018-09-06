Reports: Barcelona identify €200M-rated Luis Suarez replacement

Could this superstar step into Suarez's shoes?

What's the story?

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona have already prepared a list of candidates to replace their Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who will be turning 32 next year. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, several quality players are a part of the list including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Icardi, Timo Werner.

However, the superstar, who has topped the club's wish list, is none other than Tottenham's Harry Kane. The Spanish outlet also claims that the English centre-forward could cost the club more than €200 million if the La Liga champions do end up making a move for him.

In case you didn't know...

In the World Cup 2018 at Russia, Harry Kane skippered the English national team and inspired the youthful side to a respectable fourth-place finish. By virtue of his exploits, he also won the Golden Boot award at the tournament.

As for the 2018-19 season, Kane has already commenced the season in a passable fashion having netted a goal against Manchester United and Fulham.

The heart of the matter

Harry Kane has merchandised himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football in the seasons gone by owing to his consistent goalscoring records which have also helped him escape the 'one-season wonder' chants.

As such, Spurs have had a hard time holding on to their 25-year-old linchpin but they eventually managed to hand him a contract extension recently. His current contract with the Lilywhites runs out in 2024.

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not pretty reliable in terms of football transfer news. Besides, the news does not compute as the Catalan giants are not keen on replacing Luis Suarez, who still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

What's Next?

The summer transfer window has already closed which means Barcelona will have to await winter if they wish to further their pursuit.