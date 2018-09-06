Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona identify €200M-rated Luis Suarez replacement

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
2.09K   //    06 Sep 2018, 02:49 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Could this superstar step into Suarez's shoes?

What's the story?

According to Diario Gol, Barcelona have already prepared a list of candidates to replace their Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who will be turning 32 next year. If the aforementioned report is to be believed, several quality players are a part of the list including the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Firmino, Icardi, Timo Werner.

However, the superstar, who has topped the club's wish list, is none other than Tottenham's Harry Kane. The Spanish outlet also claims that the English centre-forward could cost the club more than €200 million if the La Liga champions do end up making a move for him.

In case you didn't know...

In the World Cup 2018 at Russia, Harry Kane skippered the English national team and inspired the youthful side to a respectable fourth-place finish. By virtue of his exploits, he also won the Golden Boot award at the tournament.

As for the 2018-19 season, Kane has already commenced the season in a passable fashion having netted a goal against Manchester United and Fulham.

The heart of the matter

Harry Kane has merchandised himself as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football in the seasons gone by owing to his consistent goalscoring records which have also helped him escape the 'one-season wonder' chants.

As such, Spurs have had a hard time holding on to their 25-year-old linchpin but they eventually managed to hand him a contract extension recently. His current contract with the Lilywhites runs out in 2024.

Rumour probability/rating: 3/10

The above-mentioned source is not pretty reliable in terms of football transfer news. Besides, the news does not compute as the Catalan giants are not keen on replacing Luis Suarez, who still has a lot of gas left in the tank.

Video


What's Next?

The summer transfer window has already closed which means Barcelona will have to await winter if they wish to further their pursuit.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Harry Kane Barcelona Transfer News Leisure Reading
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
5 Premier League superstars FC Barcelona could sign this...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
The curious case Of Luis Suarez
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Luis Suarez admits Messi title-talk has put...
RELATED STORY
The problems with Luis Suarez and how Barcelona can...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group B 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify Spurs star to replace Luka...
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
15 Sep HUE RAY 12:30 AM Huesca vs Rayo Vallecano
15 Sep ATL EIB 04:30 PM Atlético Madrid vs Eibar
15 Sep REA BAR 07:45 PM Real Sociedad vs Barcelona
15 Sep VAL REA 10:00 PM Valencia vs Real Betis
16 Sep ATH REA 12:15 AM Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
16 Sep LEG VIL 03:30 PM Leganés vs Villarreal
16 Sep ESP LEV 07:45 PM Espanyol vs Levante
16 Sep REA DEP 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Deportivo Alavés
17 Sep SEV GET 12:15 AM Sevilla vs Getafe
18 Sep GIR CEL 12:30 AM Girona vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us