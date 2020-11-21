Reports: Barcelona have no interest in former player Adama Traore

Barcelona have no interest in signing former player Adama Traore, according to reports. The Wolverhampton Wanderers player is apparently frustrated at the lack of game time this season and is contemplating his future amid interest from various clubs.

The Spaniard is a product of the fabled La Masia academy and joined the club as an eight-year-old in 2004. He rose through the ranks and even made his debut for Barcelona in the 2013/14 season. However, Traore failed to break into the starting eleven and decided to leave the club for more first-team opportunities in 2015.

Even though he had his chances at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, it was only after joining Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2018 that the Spaniard really grabbed the attention of fans. His speed and power are a nightmare for opposition defenders and these qualities make him a very attractive prospect for many clubs.

Last season, Traore managed six goals and 12 assists from 54 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, resulting in speculation about a return to Barcelona. However, it now appears that the Catalans are not looking to have him back at Camp Nou.

Barcelona’s financial problems are dictating their transfer strategy

Traore was previously linked to a move back to Barcelona

Traore has endured a frustrating season this term, managing just three starts in the Premier League so far. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has opted for Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto in his place, giving rise to speculations about the Spaniard’s future.

Traore has been linked to a host of clubs, including Barcelona, but a return to the Camp Nou does not appear feasible at the moment. The Catalans are in financial disarray due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will have to make calculated moves in the January window.

Barcelona are already looking to offload more players and manager Ronald Koeman is desperate to bring Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia to the Camp Nou in the winter. As such, a move for Traore looks very unlikely at the moment.

🤤 Most successful dribbles in UEFA Nations League 🅰️



🥇 🇳🇱 Frenkie de Jong - 15

🥈 🇪🇸 Adama Traore - 13

🥉 🇳🇱 Memphis Depay / 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Raheem Sterling - 12 pic.twitter.com/gBFtjvZH38 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 17, 2020

The Spaniard also generated interest from Liverpool in the past, but with the Reds already signing Diogo Jota, a move to Anfield is no longer an option. Real Madrid also remain linked to the player and he is scheduled to have contract talks with Wolves soon.

Despite the uncertainty over the Spaniard’s future, the Wolves manager remains confident that the player will stay put at the club.