Reports: Barcelona make an enquiry for €30 million rated defender

Valverde is determined to bring the young full-back to the Nou Camp

Valverde has already assessed his targets

What’s the story?

FC Barcelona have made an enquiry over the possible transfer of Espanyol left-back Aaron Matin, reports RAC-1. Newly appointed manager Ernesto Valverde has identified the youngster as a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba at Barcelona and has already made an approach for the player who had an impressive season for their city rivals.

The 20-year-old, who broke into the first team in October 2016 has been attracting interest from a lot of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, who are the latest to have entered the race to acquire his services.

In case you didn’t know...

Possible teammates next season?

Martin has become one of the revelations of the recently concluded La Liga season and has made huge strides to become Espanyol’s first choice left-back after being handed a first team debut by manager Quique Sanchez Flores early in October last year.

The youngster took the opportunity with both hands and went on to make around 30 appearances for the club by the end of the season.

After a disappointing season, both Jordi Alba and Lucas Digne would have to put in a much better shift if they are to keep their place in the first team and it is believed that Valverde is not shy of bringing in a new player to try and motivate others to work hard and fight for their spot.

With Barcelona losing out to rivals Real Madrid in the battle for Theo Hernandez, it is understood that the Catalans have turned to their neighbours to seek reinforcements.

Also Read: Reports: Barcelona make shock move for Tottenham 'flop'

The heart of the matter

The Spanish U-19 international proved in his first season that he has the vigour to play for a top club and his antics forced Espanyol to hand him a new long-term deal to ward off interest from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. Martin’s release clause is set at €30M until the end of the 2017/18 season and will rise up to €40M from 30th June 2018.

However, the new contract has not prevented him from being linked to some of the top clubs in Europe after it was made clear that Manchester United scout Toni Lima had been in Catalonia to keep an eye on Martin.

Video

Author’s take

Martin’s move to Barcelona will not come easy as it is unlikely that Espanyol would even negotiate with their neighbours and Valverde might just have to push a little harder and activate the youngster’s release clause to acquire his services.