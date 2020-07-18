Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho wants to return to former employers Liverpool on loan for the upcoming season, according to the Express. A one-year loan deal that could cost Liverpool £9 million is on the cards.

The report says that Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has started negotiating a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal also considered as one of the interested parties. The Brazil international moved from Liverpool to Barcelona back in January 2018 for a fee of £142million.

Liverpool want to bring back Barcelona man Philippe Coutinho on loan

Philippe Coutinho spent the entirety of last season on loan with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, where he made 15 starts in their league campaign. Despite scoring nine goals and contributing a further eight assists in his time in Germany, Bayern opted against triggering his 'option to buy' clause worth £109 million.

FC Bayern Muenchen man Philippe Coutinho celebrates winning the DFB Cup Final

The 28-year-old has struggled to recapture the form which made the Catalan giants pay the astonishing figure, but a return to his former club could help him get back to his best. The former Inter Milan man forced his way out of Anfield during the 2017-18 season wanting to fulfill his childhood dream of representing Barcelona.

Former Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde decided to send Coutinho on loan after an underwhelming one and half years in Barcelona. The midfielder played mostly as a left-winger during his time at Camp Nou contributing just 5 goals in the 2018-19 La Liga season.

Despite a change of manager, Barcelona are keen on trimming their wage bill as they aim to recover from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kia Joorabchian, Coutinho's agent confirmed in an interview that his client is keen on a return to the Premier League. He said,

"If the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s [Coutinho] definitely looking at that."

Coutinho in action for Barcelona

Liverpool have been flying since the Brazillian's departure from Anfield, picking up a Champions League trophy and ending their 30-year-wait for the League title this season. His former club's success hasn't gone unnoticed in Countinho's eyes. He said earlier in the year,

"Liverpool are flying, and it doesn’t surprise me. I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former teammates – so I’m just so happy for them – but that’s all. I don’t look back."

Perhaps, a move back to his former club could be just what he needs to kickstart his career.