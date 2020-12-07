Reports: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman calls for reinforcements after several injury setbacks

Barcelona have suffered a raft of injuries in recent weeks, leading manager Ronald Koeman to call for reinforcements to strengthen his severely depleted squad.

The Blaugrana have begun the La Liga season in disastrous fashion and currently sit in ninth spot, 12 points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid with just 10 matches played.

Their football has been dour to the eyes, and their away form has left a lot to be desired, leading many to question whether Ronald Koeman is the right man for the job.

Off the field, Barcelona are also facing several other issues, most important of which is the impending financial crisis, while the future of Lionel Messi is also yet to be resolved.

In addition, Barcelona have a mounting injury list that could potentially hamper whatever slim hopes they have of reclaiming the La Liga crown.

Star defender Gerard Pique suffered damage to his knee, and scans have shown that the injury is worse than first feared, with the former Spain international set to be out for a long time.

Ansu Fati has also been ruled out for at least three months with a muscle problem, while Sergi Roberto is also on the treatment table.

The latest injury casualty is the perpetually injured Ousmane Dembele, who suffered another injury to his hamstring, although he is expected to be back in January.

In light of these, Ronald Koeman has called for the strengthening of his squad in order to cover for the loss of key first-team players.

A report by Spanish outfit Sport suggests that the Blaugrana could recruit new signings in January.

What positions do Barcelona need to strengthen and what are their chances of signing players in January?

The absence of Pique, as well as fitness concerns regarding Samuel Umtiti, leaves Barcelona severely short-staffed in the center of defence, with only Clement Lenglet as the recognized center-back in the team.

Untested youngsters like Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo have filled in and while they might have discharged their duties effectively, Barcelona should ostensibly sign a specialist defender to augment the squad.

A versatile forward would also be needed to make up for Dembele's absence and to offer goalscoring options. It is believed that Memphis Depay still remains an option.

It is, however, unknown if the Catalans could raise the money required for such transfers, considering their current financial predicament.

The upcoming presidential elections could also be a factor as the transitional committee in charge of running the club is reluctant to sanction any purchases until a new leader emerges in January.

Barcelona will next face Juventus in the final group match of the UEFA Champions League.