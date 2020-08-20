Reports: Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wants to sign Gini Wijnaldum from Liverpool

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has earmarked Georginio Wijnaldum as his first marquee signing, according to Dutch outlet Algemeen Daglad. The Liverpool midfielder is out of contract next summer, with the report also suggesting that Koeman has asked the 29-year-old not to extend his contract at Anfield.

Wijnaldum has been integral to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's side due to his ability on and off the ball; he scored six goals in all competitions in 2019-20. Koeman has worked with Wijnaldum in the Netherlands national team and is a big admirer of the midfielder.

Ronald Koeman wants to take Georginio Wijnaldum to Barcelona. The midfielder is a top priority for the Dutch coach and he has already told the player not to extend his contract with Liverpool. #lfclive [@ADnl] pic.twitter.com/B5WY2HMcJK — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 20, 2020

Barcelona interested in signing Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates with Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson after scoring

Ronald Koeman takes on the role of Barcelona manager after the club endured a turbulent season. The Blaugrana finished a season without silverware for the first time since 2007-08, which is an indication of the task at hand for the former Everton manager.

Barcelona have regressed in the last season or so, with their ageing spine of Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets clearly past their prime. Koeman, a legend at the club during his time as a player, will look to introduce new players to suit his playing philosophy.

The prospect of Ronald Koeman becoming Barcelona coach offers intrigue over the future of Georginio Wijnaldum, who has one year left on his contract at Anfield. (@_pauljoyce) — Jack Sear (@JackSear) August 17, 2020

Miralem Pjanic is due to join Barcelona, and Frenkie de Jong is expected to take on the baton from Sergio Busquets. However, a player like Wijnaldum will add something to the Barcelona midfield which they don't currently have at the moment - industry.

Barcelona are unlikely to make huge transfers this window unless they manage to sell one of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho. The Blaugrana were reportedly interested in bringing Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. But a deal fell through due to Inter's steep asking price for the player and the financial constraints of Barcelona due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wijnaldum has just one year left in his contract at Liverpool and might be available for a cut-price deal. Liverpool, who have been heavily linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, might be able to reinvest the proceeds of the Wijnaldum transfer for a move for the Spain international.