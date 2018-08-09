Reports: Two Barcelona stars to join Premier League club after 'passing medicals'

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 3.60K // 09 Aug 2018, 18:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Yerry Mina will be joined by another Barcelona player in the Premier League

What's the rumour?

Amidst the pandemonium of the Premier League transfer window deadline day, Premier League side, Everton, seem to be closing in on a stunning double signing. Barcelona duo, Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes, have reportedly passed their respective medicals and are on the verge of joining the Toffees, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo (via The Daily Express)

In case you didn't know...

Yerry Mina was previously linked with a move to Manchester United. However, the Red Devils seem to have cooled their interest, preferring to focus more on the likes of Leicester City's Harry Maguire and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld.

Meanwhile, Gomes has been rendered surplus to requirements at Barcelona and has failed to become a regular in the Barca first team.

On the other hand, Barcelona seem to have established a good relationship with Everton, after Lucas Digne successfully completed a move from the former to the latter.

The heart of the matter

According to the aforementioned report, two more Barcelona stars are set to join Digne at Everton as Mina and Gomes allegedly passed their medicals at a hospital in Barcelona.

As per the aforementioned reports, Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers weighed in on the situation earlier today and said:

“The other big news at Everton is about Yerry Mina. My understanding, I’ve spoken to somebody in Spain this morning, is that one is very, very close to being done.

“It’s been a long, long saga has the Yerry Mina saga. There’s been plenty of names, clubs who have been after him.

“It looks as if Everton have won the race to win the Colombian centre-half.

“Andre Gomes as well of Barcelona has been mentioned, I’m not sure that’s one that’s quite as near.

“But certainly it’s going to be a very, very busy day here at Finch Farm.”

While both stars are tipped to complete their moves before tonight's deadline, Mina is expected to move on a permanent deal and Gomes is expected to move on a loan deal.

Video: What Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes will bring to Everton

What's next?

Both players will undeniably strengthen Everton as they prepare for what promises to be a challenging season. The Toffees take on newcomers, Wolves, in their first match of the 2018-19 Premier League season on Saturday, 11th August.