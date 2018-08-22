Reports: Barcelona agree deal to loan out star to Borussia Dortmund

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona have agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Paco Alcacer according to Gerard Romero. The Spanish striker will now have to decide if he wants to leave Camp Nou or not.

☎️ ALCÁCER. El Dortmund le ha dado la propuesta hoy a Paquito para su posible incorporación. El FCB dispuesto a la posible CESIÓN del delantero. La pelota ahora en el tejado del valenciano que tiene que decidir si acepta la propuesta #mercato @EsportsRAC1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 21, 2018

The highly reliable journalist for Barcelona news claims that the two clubs have come to terms but the deal isn't finalised yet. The striker was close to joining Real Betis for this season but reports suggest that it has fallen through.

In case you didn’t know...

Alcacer has been linked with a move away from Barcelona this season as his opportunities in the first team is going to be limited. The number of attacking options Ernesto Valverde has at Camp Nou is more than enough for him and he wants the Spanish striker to play regularly elsewhere and then return next summer.

The heart of the matter

SPORT report that the striker will make a decision soon and is still looking for other options. They also claim that Betis were close to signing him but pulled the plug in the last minute after their 3-0 defeat to Levante. Their manager, Quique Setien, wants to sign defenders now and has given up on signing Alcacer.

The Spanish publication also report that BVB are keen on signing him on loan this summer and are willing to pay his full wages. They are in desperate need of a striker after the sale of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in January. They tried to get Michy Batshuayi, just like they did in January, but Chelsea opted to loan him out to Valencia instead.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Gerard Romero is a very reliable journalist and SPORT too have proved that they are good when it comes to Barcelona related rumours.

Video

What’s next?

There is only one thing left for this move to happen and that is Alcacer's signature.