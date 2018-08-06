Reports: Barcelona agree personal terms with Manchester United star

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 20.05K // 06 Aug 2018, 16:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona Training and Press Conference

What’s the rumour?

According to a stunning report by CalcioMercato's Eleonora Trotta, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Paul Pogba. The French midfielder is said to be a top target for the Spanish side.

#Barcelona agreed personal terms in principle with #Pogba. Spanish club and Raiola working on €110M deal @calciomercatoit — Eleonora Trotta (@eleonora_trotta) August 6, 2018

Eleonora claims that the Calatan side and Mino Raiola [Pogba's agent] are now working on a deal to get him to Camp Nou. She claims that Barcelona are willing to make a €110 million bid for the midfielder.

In case you didn’t know...

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer. The midfielder is reportedly unhappy with Jose Mourinho's defensive tactics and is looking to leave the club.

Pogba was a part of ManUtd's academy before he joined Juventus for free in 2012. He was re-signed by United in 2016 for a then world record fee of £89 million.

The heart of the matter

Highly reliable journalist, Gerard Romero has also confirmed that Mino Raiola is trying to force a move to Camp Nou for Pogba. The agent reportedly wants the best for his client and is looking to take him away from Mourinho.

☎️ POGBA. Días decisivos. Mino Raiola va tantear la salida del United.

Problemas:

❌El Manchester no parece tener intención de vender.

❌La ficha alta del jugador que tendría

A favor:

✅El vestuario quiere a POGBA en el equipo@EsportsRAC1 #mercato pic.twitter.com/ag3sOHRIuy — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) August 5, 2018

However, he has also made it clear that Manchester United have no intentions to sell him. Mundo Deportivo, another reliable website for Barcelona news, also claimed that Raiola was doing all he can to get Pogba out of Old Trafford.

Apart from Barcelona, Juventus have also been linked with a move for Pogba. The Turin based side are keen on re-signing the Frenchman and are also willing to offer over €100 million to sign him.

Rumour probability: 4/10

With just 4 days left in the transfer window for English clubs and also the fact that Mourinho has been moaning about the club not supporting him with transfers, it looks highly unlikely for them to sell Pogba as well.

As for the personal terms go, no other website or reliable source has reported it so far.

Video

What’s next?

Pogba will return to training this week with Manchester United and is most likely to continue at Old Trafford. Unless things change dramatically and he decides it's time to move, there is no way Pogba is being sold this summer.