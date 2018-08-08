Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Pogba lays down demands for Manchester United stay

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
6.34K   //    08 Aug 2018, 11:17 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Pogba wants to leave Manchester United?

What's the rumour?

It's getting unhealthier by the minute, isn't it? Paul Pogba's frustration at having to spend more time at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho now has a fresh chapter.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have been told that Paul Pogba needs a £200,000 per week pay rise if he is to stay put at the club by agent Mino Raiola.

In case you didn't know...

The report suggests that the World Cup winner had contacted Manchester United supremo Ed Woodward to tell him that he'd like to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Subsequently, Barcelona were reported to be interested in the player and a bid worth £45 million + Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina was placed. Manchester United scoffed at it.

Hence, he wants to be paid at par with Manchester United's highest earner Alexis Sanchez.

The heart of the matter

Ed Woodward wants to keep Paul Pogba even though the player wants out. Currently, Pogba is contracted to Manchester United till 2021.

The report also states that Mino Raiola had initially met Woodward in January following the arrival of Sanchez to discuss Pogba's wages but nothing came from the meeting.

Manchester United are hell-bent on keeping Pogba and won't even entertain an offer that's not in the ballpark of £200 million.

This comes on the back of the souring of Pogba's relationship with Mourinho. Pogba was underperforming and Mourinho benched him in crucial games over the course of the last season.

Fair play to Mourinho though, Pogba did have a string of bad games for which he was heavily criticized for.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

It's The Sun, and this needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. However, it looks likely that Pogba will want a pay rise if he is forced to stay at Manchester United.

Video


What's next?

Don't get me wrong but I think everyone suffers from a little bit of memory loss. Paul Pogba was underperforming at Manchester United last season and he was rightly benched when his attitude didn't seem right. True, he had a great World Cup but that's a string of 6 or 7 games. He needs to put his foot down and show what he's all about at Manchester United.

The fans outright love him at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho is known to back his players if he believes they're committed and are willing to give a 100%. Having said that, Pogba is definitely due for a pay rise. But he should stay and not throw tantrums.

