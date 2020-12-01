Following the news of Gerard Pique's injury setback this month, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is looking to find a stop-gap solution for his defensive woes during the January transfer window. Surprisingly, one of the players that Koeman has his eye on is Arsenal center-back Shkodran Mustafi.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the German World Cup winner is on a shortlist of players that Barcelona are looking at to provide cover for their backline. This would come as a shock and relief to Arsenal fans, whose relationship with the defender has turned sour over the years.

This season, Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta has used Mustafi sparingly. The German has only made five appearances across all competitions, playing just twice in the Premier League and being brought off the bench on both occasions.

Even though Barcelona failed in their long-winded pursuit of Manchester City center-back Eric Garcia during the summer, the young Spaniard still tops the list as their first-choice target. But with the Cityzens and Pep Guardiola reluctant to see the Spanish international part ways with the club, Barcelona may have to turn their attention elsewhere, with the Catalan club looking to bring in a player 'with more experience at the European competition level.'

Barcelona could offer Mustafi an unlikely escape route from Arsenal

Change of scenery for Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi?

Mustafi, 28, was bought by Arsenal from Valencia in 2014 for a transfer fee of £35 million. Although he did have a bright start at the club, his tendency of being prone to errors made him fall down the pecking order at Arsenal, having fallen out of favor with the fans and the managers alike.

The defender was touted to leave Arsenal during the summer transfer window, as his contract is up at the end of this season and the club have not offered him a new deal. Mustafi does not seem to be in Mikel Arteta's plans going forward and a move away from the club would benefit both parties.

Mustafi would be a low-cost alternative for Barcelona, who would need to sell players to raise funds before making new additions. With a new manager at the helm, Barcelona will look to make new signings that fit Ronald Koeman's vision for the club moving forward.

Should Barcelona sign Mustafi or is the Arsenal defender too much of a liability?