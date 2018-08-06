Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Agent to try and force Premier League superstar's transfer to Barcelona 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
3.33K   //    06 Aug 2018, 14:50 IST

Lionel Messi would certainly approve of the transfer
Lionel Messi would certainly approve of the transfer

What's the rumour?

As the end of the transfer window looms large, several clubs will be looking to make last-minute signings ahead of next season and Barcelona are no different. Despite already having signed 4 players (Arthur Melo, Malcom, Arturo Vidal and Clement Lenglet) this summer, Barcelona have sensationally been linked with Manchester United's Paul Pogba over the last few days.

Now, latest reports from The Daily Mirror claim that Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, is reportedly set to fly to Manchester in order to try and broker a deal believed to be worth £100 million, that could see Pogba play for Barcelona next season.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba's time at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho has been tumultuous as the duo have seemingly failed to see eye to eye. Moreover, Pogba recently refused to cut short his holiday and rejoin the Red Devils, prompting many to believe that his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Barcelona's manager, Ernesto Valverde, publicly acknowledged that Pogba is a quality player, and refused to rule out the possibility of signing him. While questioned about the situation during Barcelona's pre-season in the United States of America, he said:

“Pogba is a great player who is on another team,” he said.
“We are respectful with players who are in other clubs.
“I will not enter to evaluate in lucubrations. We respect the player and the club he is in.”
“I am the coach, I do not have the key to close and open doors,” he said.
“We are Barca and we are open to improve our team. We have to be prepared for everything.
“All teams are open until the last day. We are making progress in the incorporations and it would be absurd to say that the market is closed.
“I do not know exactly what can happen"

Valverde's unwillingness to rubbish the rumours have seemingly added fuel to the flame, albeit the probability of this transfer happening still seems extremely low.

Video:

Rumour Probability/Rating: 3/10

While this move would make plenty of sense for Barcelona, Manchester United would be rendered the biggest losers and are unlikely to part ways with the Frenchman. Further, having paid £90 million in August 2016, the Red Devils will expect to sell Pogba, who is now a World Cup winner, for at least twice that price, rendering this rumour almost unbelievable.

What's next?

Paul Pogba is contracted at Manchester United until 2021 and will be expected to remain a Red Devil next season as well. Despite his alleged differences with Jose Mourinho, it remains extremely unlikely that Pogba will be allowed to leave. Not now, not to Barcelona and certainly not for that paltry a price.

