Reports: Barcelona ready to sell superstar to Arsenal

The Barcelona superstar is exactly what Arsenal need.

Arsene Wenger will be a happy man

What’s the story?

Arsenal have not had the most illustrious start to the transfer window, like some of their contemporaries but the North London outfit have had a steady start. The Gunners signed Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac on a free before shattering their transfer record for the services of Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsene Wenger's side have been heavily linked with wide players in the transfer window, namely Thomas Lemar and Riyadh Mahrez and have also had a couple of bids rejected for the Monaco star. However, according to Sky Sports, the Gunners have now been offered the chance to sign Barcelona star Rafinha, who will be available for around £27 million, the report adds.

In case you didn’t know…

Rafinha is a product of Barcelona's fabled La Masia, and has been a member of the first-team for close to three years now and has developed into a very good midfielder.

The 24-year-old played an integral role in Luis Enrique's side last season before a meniscus injury cut short his campaign. The Brazilian still managed to make 28 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring 7 goals while assisting another 5.

Rafinha is the younger brother of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who also graduated from La Masia before signing for the Allianz Arena outfit.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal are on the lookout to sign a wide player and a midfielder, given the injury prone nature of Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere and the uncertainty regarding the future of Santi Cazorla - who has been sidelined indefinitely with an ankle injury.

The Gunners missed out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger last season and are desperate to get back into the elite competition. Lacazette's addition will be a huge boost to the whole squad but Arsene Wenger knows that only the signing of the Frenchman and Kolasinac are not sufficient if the Emirates Stadium outfit are to challenge for top honours.

Barcelona are planning a squad overhaul of their own, having finished 2nd in La Liga last season, while also getting knocked out of the Champions League by Juventus in the quarter-finals and it appears Rafinha is one of those who does not feature in new manager Ernesto Valverde's plans.

Author's Take

Rafinha has grown to become a fine midfielder but still has a long way to go to be considered amongst the world's best. The 24-year-old is a perfect fit for Arsenal, as he can slot in in the midfield as well as do a job on the wings - as was visible last season when he was deployed on the wings by Luis Enrique.

Whether Arsene Wenger is convinced of the Brazilian's abilities remains to be seen and that would determine whether Arsenal follow this up with a bid to prise away the 24-year-old from Catalunya.