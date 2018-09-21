Reports: Barcelona scouted 3 top targets this week

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona reportedly scouted three major targets during matchday one of the new Champions League season this week, sending scouts to watch Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, and Frenkie de Jong in action for their respective clubs.

Camp Nou officials Pep Segura, Eric Abidal, and Ramon Planes were sent to watch the trio of potential future Barca players.

In case you didn't know...

The trio mentioned above were top targets of Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window. They were reportedly quite close to secure the signatures of Paul Pogba and Rabiot who were on the verge of leaving their respective clubs.

But unfortunately, their clubs put their foot down and hence rejected any advances from Barcelona to entice their players.

The heart of the matter

With the departure of club legend Andreas Iniesta in this summer to Kobe, Barcelona are on the hunt for a new talented midfielder who could fill the void left. The arrival of Arturo Vidal has certainly strengthened the Blaugrana midfield but still, they would like to make it invincible with the signing of at least one of the player above.

The three midfielders mentioned above are extremely talented, comfortable in possession and quite adept and flexible to play any role required to play for their side. Each of them has the potential to become great players in the future.

Rabiot played for PSG against Liverpool, Pogba for Manchester United against Young Boys, and De Jong played for Ajax against AEK Athens. Hence, each player were carefully scouted by Barcelona and so their performance will be evaluated to decide which one to go after.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Mundo Deportivo is quite accurate in its reports and hence there is no reason to doubt this report.

What's next?

Barcelona will have time till January at least to evaluate about which player to go after.