Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Barcelona scouted 3 top targets this week

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
1.34K   //    21 Sep 2018, 23:24 IST

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H
BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the rumour?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona reportedly scouted three major targets during matchday one of the new Champions League season this week, sending scouts to watch Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot, and Frenkie de Jong in action for their respective clubs.

Camp Nou officials Pep Segura, Eric Abidal, and Ramon Planes were sent to watch the trio of potential future Barca players.

In case you didn't know...

The trio mentioned above were top targets of Barcelona in the recently concluded transfer window. They were reportedly quite close to secure the signatures of Paul Pogba and Rabiot who were on the verge of leaving their respective clubs.

But unfortunately, their clubs put their foot down and hence rejected any advances from Barcelona to entice their players.

The heart of the matter

With the departure of club legend Andreas Iniesta in this summer to Kobe, Barcelona are on the hunt for a new talented midfielder who could fill the void left. The arrival of Arturo Vidal has certainly strengthened the Blaugrana midfield but still, they would like to make it invincible with the signing of at least one of the player above.

The three midfielders mentioned above are extremely talented, comfortable in possession and quite adept and flexible to play any role required to play for their side. Each of them has the potential to become great players in the future.

Rabiot played for PSG against Liverpool, Pogba for Manchester United against Young Boys, and De Jong played for Ajax against AEK Athens. Hence, each player were carefully scouted by Barcelona and so their performance will be evaluated to decide which one to go after.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Mundo Deportivo is quite accurate in its reports and hence there is no reason to doubt this report.

What's next?

Barcelona will have time till January at least to evaluate about which player to go after.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Adrien Rabiot
Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Reports: Barcelona plot stunning move for PSG star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona to hijack Liverpool pursuit of Paris...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona prepare a huge offer for Ligue 1 star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Agent to try and force Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona target confirms he wants to join the Catalan side
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona reach surprise agreement with Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona unwilling to pay a high price for...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to sign €60M winger 
RELATED STORY
3 perfect Luis Suarez's replacement at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 alternate players that could thrive at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
FT HUE REA
0 - 1
 Huesca vs Real Sociedad
Today RAY DEP 04:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Deportivo Alavés
Today CEL REA 07:45 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Valladolid
Today EIB LEG 07:45 PM Eibar vs Leganés
Today GET ATL 10:00 PM Getafe vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA ESP 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Espanyol
Tomorrow LEV SEV 03:30 PM Levante vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VIL VAL 07:45 PM Villarreal vs Valencia
Tomorrow REA ATH 11:30 PM Real Betis vs Athletic Club
24 Sep BAR GIR 12:15 AM Barcelona vs Girona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us