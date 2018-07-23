Reports: Barcelona set to sign World Cup star

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona have set sights on signing Moussa Wagué this summer reports Mundo Deprotivo. The Senegal full-back is just 19-years-old.

He currently plays for Belgian side, K.A.S. Eupen. He can play on both sides of the defence and also as a right midfielder.

Reports suggest that Ernesto Valverde wants to play Sergi Roberto as a midfielder again. Thus, the manager wants a right-back signed a back-up for Nelson Semedo.

In case you didn’t know...

Wague is a teenager but still made it to Senegal's World Cup squad. He played two games and became the youngest African goalscorer at the World Cup. The goal came in a 2-2 draw vs Japan.

The full-back joined KAS Eupen last summer from Qatar’s Aspire Academy. He has made a total of 52 appearances for club and country in the last one year!

The heart of the matter

Mundo Deportivo claims that Barcelona's general manager Pep Segura is working on the deal to land Wague. The club's sporting director, Eric Abidal is also said to be on the case and is actively involved in the transfer.

The Spanish website also reports that Wague will be heading to Barcelona's 'B' side this season if the transfer is complete. They will access him before promoting him to the first team next season.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Mundo Deportivo are a very reliable source when it comes to Barcelona transfer news and rumours. They have been providing inside scoops and exclusives for a long time.

Video

What’s next?

Barcelona are getting their hands on an up-and-coming defender. He is just 19-years-old and has a long way to go in his career. Joining the B side will help him get used to the Spanish style of football, and once he breaks into the first team, he'll become unstoppable!