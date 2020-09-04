Ronald Koeman is set to kickstart a new era at Barcelona as they are closing in on Netherlands pair Memphis Depay and Gini Wijnaldum, as per reports.

The Blaugrana are set to undergo a radical squad overhaul in the wake of their embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. It began with Quique Setien's sacking immediately after their UCL exit, and Koeman has already started ringing in the changes at the Nou Camp.

With Ivan Rakitic already having departed Barcelona and Luis Suarez also on the brink of an exit, the Barcelona squad could look remarkably different in the 2020/21 campaign.

Depay and Wijnaldum close to Barcelona move

As per reports from the Netherlands, the Dutch pair have been personally requested by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. The ex-Holland coach was in the process of overseeing a revival of the Dutch national team prior to his Barcelona move and the Oranje looked like a rejuvenated outfit under him.

Algemeen Dagblad claim that Depay and Wijnaldum will be available for relatively low prices as well, saying that both could individually cost anywhere between €10-30m. However, it will still be a complex operation as Barcelona still need to sell players before they purchase new ones and renovate their squad.

1 - Memphis Depay is the first player to score a penalty and concede a penalty in a Champions League game since Opta analyses the competition (2003-04). Paradox. #JUVOL pic.twitter.com/9h1Hf3Ni4L — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 7, 2020

Club captain Leo Messi's future at the club is very much up in the air at the moment, with a move to Manchester City still on the cards. Should the Argentine depart the club, Barcelona reportedly expect a transfer fee in the region of €100-150m for their six-time Ballon d'Or winner — which could then trigger a string of new signings at the Nou Camp.

Wijnaldum and Depay were key components of Koeman's new-look Dutch side, and it comes as little surprise that both have been requested by Koeman at the Nou Camp. The Liverpool man will have the opportunity to reignite his successful midfield partnership with compatriot Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona and lead them into a new era under his former national team coach.

4 – Four of Georginio Wijnaldum’s five goals in the Champions League have come in the knockout rounds of the competition, scoring three headed goals in the process. Decisive. pic.twitter.com/JgS9cdjtEp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2020

Depay, on the other hand, will come as much needed attacking reinforcements for Barcelona. The Olympique Lyon man has been in fine form over the last year or so, but has had to endure an injury-stricken campaign. Despite having missed a handful of fixtures last year, the Barcelona target racked up 15 goals in just 21 games across all competitions. He also played a key role in Lyon's fairytale UCL run.

Given that AD NL suggest Barcelona need to make a significant sale prior to any transfer, it remains to be seen who departs from the Nou Camp this summer. Should Messi stay at the club, all eyes will then be on Philippe Coutinho, who is another player widely expected to leave Barcelona this window.

