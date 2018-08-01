Reports: Barcelona striker wanted by two Premier League clubs

Shea Robinson
2.69K // 01 Aug 2018, 16:01 IST

Will Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde let his striker leave?

What's the rumour?

Barcelona striker, Paco Alcacer is wanted by both Everton and Leicester according to reports from Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato via Spanish news website Sport. The 24-year-old Spanish international has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona and may view game time at either Premier League club as the ideal opportunity to revitalize his career.

In case you didn't know...

Paco Alcacer signed for Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 for a fee in the region of €30 million. He has made 37 appearances for the Catalan giants in two years, scoring a reasonable 10 goals in the process. The striker has also represented Spain on 13 occasions, averaging just over a goal every other game.

Alcacer has already rejected an opportunity to return to Valencia this summer as he seeks a new challenge in his career. It is believed the striker is seeking guarantees of first-team football, something that either Everton or Leicester could offer should they move in for his services.

The heart of the matter

A big stumbling block in the pursuit of Alcacer could come in the form of his transfer fee. Barcelona reportedly wants to recoup the €30 million they spent on him in 2016 and are unlikely to listen to offers below that figure. This could prove a hefty fee for both Everton and Leicester.

The Toffees have already splashed a large sum on the signing of Richarlison. However, they have been heavily linked with moves for Alcacer's teammates Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina which could assist in any negotiations. Leicester, meanwhile, could use the funds from any potential Manchester United move for Harry Maguire to pursue the Spanish international.

Rumour Probability: 7/10

Paco Alcacer has made no secret of his desire to play consistent first team football and it seems like the right time for a move to the Premier League. Should any concrete offer arrive from Everton or Leicester, the 24-year-old would likely jump at the opportunity to play regular football and rebuild his career.

Video

What's Next?

With the deadline for English clubs fast approaching we should know about any offers for Alcacer in the near future. Should either Premier League club make a bid that matches Barcelona's valuation of the player, the Catalans will not stand in the way of any deal. It seems likely that at one of these two clubs will make their move and we will see the Spaniard in the Premier League this season.