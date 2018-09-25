Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: Barcelona to scout £100m+ Premier League superstar at every match

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
25 Sep 2018

Lionel Me
Lionel Messi and Barcelona will be strengthened immensely if they make this move happen

What's the rumour?

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Barcelona were being heavily linked with Manchester United superstar and World Cup winner, Paul Pogba, after reports claimed that the player's agent, Mino Raiola, had offered him up to the LaLiga giants.

In fact, multiple Barcelona players like Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique had publicly voiced their support in favour of the move. However, United's determination to hold onto their valued asset rendered Barcelona's attempts futile.

Now, latest reports from The Sun claim that the saga is far from over with Barcelona almost certain to stay in the hunt and could even make an offer north of £100million next summer. The report also claims that Barca intend of extensively scout and study Pogba, and will send scouts to watch him at every game this season.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Pogba is, by far, one of the best midfielders in the game at the moment and most clubs across the world would give a hand and leg and then some to recruit him.

At Manchester United, his relationship with manager, Jose Mourinho, has allegedly been far from rosy with the duo believed to have had multiple fall-outs. In fact, several sources claim that the duo had a heated argument after United's 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League this past weekend.

The heart of the matter

Even though Pogba has been an integral part of the Red Devils side so far this season, he has been criticised for his inconsistency. Further, his post-match interviews have indicated that he isn't entirely satisfied with his role in the side and that he would like the team to attack a lot more than they currently do.

On the other hand, Barcelona are an incredibly attacking side and could become unstoppable with Paul Pogba in midfield. Having recognised just how crucial Pogba can be, the defending LaLiga champions reportedly sent scouts to watch the Frenchman in United's Champions League match against Swiss team, Young Boys.

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona want to conduct an out-and-out study of the 25-year-old before formally making a move next summer, and will regularly continue to send scouts to watch Pogba this season.

Video: What Paul Pogba brings to the table

Rumour Probability: 3/10

While the allegedly rocky relationship between Pogba and Mourinho exacerbates the situation, it will take a lot more if Pogba is to leave United. Viewed as the centrepiece of the team for years to come, Pogba is extremely valuable to the Red Devils at the moment and Barcelona will have to put in quite a fight and probably a lot more than £100 million if they're to successfully lure the Frenchman.

Further, Pogba, although not entirely satisfied, hasn't publicly claimed to be unhappy at the club and refused to comment on the rumours earlier in the summer as well, leading people to believe that he's not looking for a way out just yet.

What's next?

Pogba will almost certainly remain a Manchester United player for the duration of the ongoing season, and knowing him, he'll put in his very best to help United lift silverware of some sort this season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona can do all the scouting they want but will have to wait it out until next summer before they can even put forth a move.

