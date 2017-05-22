Reports: Barcelona to sign €80 million Spaniard as Andres Iniesta replacement

Barcelona are looking to invest heavily on young talent for the new season.

Will he be able to replace Andres Iniesta?

What’s the story?

Barcelona have scheduled talks with Valencia to sign 20-year-old midfielder Carlos Soler according to reports in Calciomercato. The youngster has broken into the first team at Valencia this season and has 3 goals and 1 assist next to his name.

Valencia have tied down the youngster till 2021 and is rumoured to have a release clause of €80 million in his contract.

Carlos Soler

In case you didn’t know..

Soler has had a very promising breakthrough season at Valencia, although his team has struggled in general. The young midfielder has played virtually every position for the Los Che, starting from defensive midfield to as a right winger.

However, his best games have when he played as a traditional number 10, and his brilliant performances got him the title of ‘the next David Silva’. Although, Valencia finished a very disappointing 12th this campaign, Soler has been a huge positive from the season.

The heart of the matter

With Andres Iniesta getting on, and unable to play all games, Barcelona need a replacement for the Spanish World Cup winner. Soler, although not the finished product, has the potential to be as good as Andres for club and country.

If Barcelona do tend to invest on the starlet, it might take him time to settle down at the Camp Nou before he starts delivering on his immense promise regularly.

What’s Next?

Barcelona are undoubtedly looking to rebuild after a forgettable season in the La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. One of the main concerns for the incoming manager would be the average age of the squad, and Soler would be the perfect player to kill two birds with one stone.

The transfer fee, however, would be negotiated upon, as Barcelona are unlikely to pay €80 million for a 20-year-old with one season in the La Liga. A transfer fee around the €30 million mark with add-ons would probably make both parties very happy.

Author’s Take

There is so much in Soler’s game that reminds you of David Silva. His ability to dribble with the ball and make the right choices in a game without sophistication makes him a jot=y to watch. He undoubtedly has to work on his defensive contribution, tackling and concentration if he does move to a club like Barcelona, but he will undoubtedly do so when (or if) he does move to Camp Nou.