Reports: Barcelona unhappy with Denis Suarez's limited playing time at Arsenal

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
435   //    02 Apr 2019, 12:35 IST

Denis Suarez has struggled to get opportunities at the Emirates
What's the story?

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly unhappy that their loanee Denis Suarez is not getting enough playing time at Premier League side Arsenal.

In case you didn't know...

Suarez arrived at the Emirates in January in the hopes of getting more playing time by the end of this campaign, having made only eight appearances for Barcelona this season.

This is not the 25-year-old's first time in the English top flight as the midfielder had previously spent two seasons with defending champions Manchester City.

Suarez recently told Arsenal's official Youtube channel,

"My aim is to be a success here, perform well and feel important. I’d like to become an important player at the club."
"I joined Arsenal to get a lot of playing time, to be an important player and feel important. I’m determined to perform well and be a success at this great club."

The heart of the matter

Goal has reported that Barcelona are less than happy with Suarez's playing time for the North London outfit, with the midfielder still waiting for his first start under Unai Emery.

The Blaugrana loanee has only played four times for the Gunners so far this season and the Catalan giants expected more considering how hard Emery tried to push the move for Suarez.

Arsenal have the option of buying Suarez permanently this summer, but it appears that the club is not ready to commit to a permanent move just yet. 

What's next?

Emery's unconventional team picks should be taken into consideration in this case, as the Spanish manager favours no player, demonstrated by the Mesut Ozil saga within the club. Arsenal have a few crucial games to play for the remainder of the season, giving Suarez more time to prove himself worthy of being in the squad.

The Gunners currently stand at third place in the Premier League table as they are battling Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for a Champions League spot.

