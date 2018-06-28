Reports: Barcelona want World Cup star as alternative to Eriksen

FC Barcelona are interested in Aleksandr Golovin

What's the rumor?

FC Barcelona have been linked with various midfielders recently as the departure of Andres Iniesta has left a big hole in the midfield that needs to be filled soon.

One such midfielder whose name has popped up is Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. But according to Mundo Depertivo Barcelona have decided not to pursue Eriksen, instead setting their sights on CSKA Moscow youngster Aleksandr Golovin.

The Russian is seen by the Barca hierarchy as an alternative to Eriksen and believe that they can sign the player this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Golovin is a hot property in world football right now

Aleksandr Golovin is a Russian international who plays as a midfielder for CSKA Moscow. He is just 22 years old and has been one of the star players for Russia in World Cup 2018.

He is a versatile player and can play as a winger as well. The youngster is blessed with pace and when in trouble he likes to dribble his way out of the tricky situations. He also has a good range of passing.

The heart of the matter

It is clear that the Catalan giants want to add new faces to the midfield. Eriksen is one such player but they believe that he would be an expensive signing both in terms of transfer fee and wages.

Thus, they want to sign Golovin, who has been a revelation in this World Cup. According to sources, CSKA Moscow want more than 30 million for their prized asset. He has been linked with various clubs across Europe.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

Though it could be true that Barcelona want to sign Golovin, considering that they are a club who can afford top players it seems unlikely that they will pursue the Russian so soon in the transfer window.

It's likely that Barca will keep tabs on him and if they are unable to sign their primary targets they might move for him.

Video

What's next?

If Golovin impresses further in the tournament and helps Russia have a good run in the tournament then Barcelona need to push quickly for his signing and if he does not then they will try to sign their other targets.

Do you think Barcelona should sign Golovin? Let us know in the comments.