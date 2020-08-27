Reports: Barcelona wonderkid Anwar Mediero to join Atalanta

Barcelona wonderkid Anwar Mediero is poised to join Serie A giants Atalanta, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The 18-year-old right-winger was signed from Celta Vigo in 2015 and has impressed for the Barcelona U18's side.

However, Mediero struggled to make the jump to the Barcelona B side, prompting him to make the move to Serie A. Barcelona have recently lost a number of high-profile youth graduates, who were picked up by other academies and clubs around Europe.

Atalanta snap up Barcelona youth product Anwar Mediero

Atalanta are set to sign the highly-rated winger Anwar Mediero and have reportedly promised the youngster a first-team role. The La Masia youth product might be employed in the wing-back position by Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Barcelona have recently lost a host of youth prospects, including Eric Garcia, Sergio Gomez, Carles Pérez, Takefusa Kubo and more recently Marc Jurado. The Blaugrana, who pride themselves in their youth system, have recently not produced youth products who are capable of staking a claim in a first-team squad.

Eric Garcia chose to move to Manchester City for first-team opportunities

Ansu Fati, the 17-year-old winger, has been one of the bright prospects coming through the youth system at La Masia. However, the winger didn't have to go through the ranks at the club like most of the youth products as he made his debut at the age of 16.

Riqui Puig, another exciting youth prospect, has hardly been given game time at the club despite his obvious skill set. The 21-year-old midfielder made his debut at the age of 18 but has seen first-team opportunities hard to come by, having to compete with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitić, Frenkie de Jong, Sergi Roberto and Arthur Melo for a place in the starting eleven.

Almost five years since I watched Barcelona U19s play the now disbanded Nike Academy at Wembley.



These Barcelona players are all now in their 20s, most have either left Barcelona or quit football. Only Riqui Puig has managed a dozen or so La Liga games.



(Oh, and Nike won 2-1) pic.twitter.com/XPgHP9CPAX — 𝙆𝙚𝙩𝙘𝙝 ⚽️💻🎙📻 (@ketchell) August 24, 2020

Carles Perez, who made the switch to AS Roma, summed up the feeling of youth products at the club following his switch to Italy:

"I’m only thinking about succeeding at Roma. I have four more years on my contract and I’m focused on that. I didn’t understand my exit, but I respect the decision and thank the club for their treatment of me over the years."

"People talk about the academy, but sometimes they prefer to spend millions and don’t have patience with young players. That’s how it is. People have to forget my past there."