Reports: Barcelona ready to sell star for £27 million

Apurva FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors 4.24K // 27 Jul 2018, 11:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga

What’s the rumour?

Barcelona are set to accept Everton's £27 million bid for Yerry Mina reports Goal.com. The Blaugrana want to reduce the number of Non-EU players in the squad and that is said to be the main reason for them to sell the Colombian defender. They will reportedly insert in buy-back clause in his contract states the report.

Marco Silva is said to be a huge fan on the centre-back and was instrumental in getting the Toffees to get the deal done. Everton will beat off competition from West Ham United, Lyon, Wolverhampton Wanderers and several other clubs to Mina's signature.

In case you didn’t know...

Barcelona signed Yerry Mina in January, earlier this year. They centre-back cost them around £10.8 million and now they are set to make around 150% profit on him.

The heart of the matter

Mina enjoyed a brilliant World Cup and was praised by a lot of fans & pundits. The defender was giving his opponents a tough time and was one of the key figures in Colombia's run to the quarter-finals at the tournament.

Barcelona fans were delighted that they had the World Cup star already in their squad but now, he seems to be set for a move away.

Marco Silva, who took charge of Everton earlier this summer, is keen on signing top players who can help the club get to the next level. The Toffees want to play European football regularly and are desperately trying to get all the players the manager demands.

Rumour probability: 8/10

Several publications and reliable sources have reported this rumour and it looks like it will be a done deal soon. It will be interesting to see what the buy-back clause the two clubs agree on.

Video

What’s next?

Yerry Mina will have to discuss personal terms with Everton before he undergoes a medical. Should he agree a deal and also pass the medical, he will become a Toffees players in the coming days. Premier League is set to have one of the best young defenders in the world right now.