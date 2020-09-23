Reports: Borussia Dortmund left 'bemused' by Manchester United's approach for Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly been left bemused by the manner in which Manchester United decided to go about their approach for Jadon Sancho.

The England international was earmarked as the Red Devils' number one target of the summer but have failed to agree over the transfer valuation with the German club, although personal terms have been reached with the player.

Borussia Dortmund had initially set a deadline of August 10 for the deal to be concluded but were left confused with how Manchester United handled the situation.

Now with the start of a new Bundesliga season, Borussia Dortmund's sport director Sebastian Kehl has emphasised that Jadon Sancho is going nowhere.

Speaking on the deal, transfer expert Dharmesh Sheth told Sky Sports News:

"Time is running out for Manchester United to make an official move, and even if they do, Borussia Dortmund are simply not budging. I'm told today that United knew well in advance of an August 1 deadline to come to the table with regards to Jadon Sancho.

"That was extended to August 10 but United hadn't made any contact before that date. Instead, they focused on perceived issues surrounding agents fees and personal terms. Dortmund have consistently said that Sancho will play for them in the coming season.

"As recently as Monday, the Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl said Sancho would be staying at the club. He said, 'it is an important statement because we have a certain responsibility and without Jadon, this team is worse'.

"He went on to say, 'yes, some day he may well leave for a new challenge, but right now he's happy at Dortmund and Dortmund are happy to have him'. I'm told today that Dortmund and those close to the deal have been 'bemused' at how United have approached this deal."

Time running out for Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho alternative

Jadon Sancho is set to remain a Borussia Dortmund player

Manchester United are desperately short-staffed in attack as other than the starting trio of Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, there is not much quality available for Solskjaer to call upon.

This is why the club earmarked signing Jadon Sancho as the top-most priority of the summer but they have been left frustrated in their efforts to land the England international.

The 20-year-old has blossomed into one of the finest young players in the world since sealing a switch to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City, and a return to England has since been mooted.

Manchester United were said to be considering alternatives, including Gareth Bale but the Welshman rebuffed them for a return to Tottenham.

So far, Manchester United have brought in just Donny Van de Beek from Ajax, and this slowness in the market has been a constant source of frustration for fans of the side.