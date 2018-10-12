Reports: Borussia Dortmund ready to pay €23 million for Barcelona striker

Alcacer has been in red-hot form for Dortmund this season.

What's the rumour?

Borussia Dortmund look set to make the loan signing of Paco Alcacer from Barcelona into a permanent move.

According to the reports, Alcacer has already agreed upon a deal with Dortmund which will keep him at the Westphalian club till 2023.

In case you didn't know...

Alcacer continued his rich vein of form by claiming a first-half brace for Spain in La Furia Roja’s 4-1 thrashing of Wales in Cardiff last night. His two goals were his first since he scored against Luxembourg way back in 2015.

The heart of the matter

According to Bild, Dortmund will trigger the purchase option for Alcacer and pay €23 million for the striker who has already scored 6 league goals in just 81 minutes for the club soon.

The current Bundesliga top-scorer seems to have left his poignant spell at Camp Nou, where he was forced to play second fiddle to Suarez, well behind him.

In the recent press conference with Spain, he revealed that he left the Camp Nou in order to play more football, a Marca news report reveals.

In the press conference, he also admitted that:

"I decided to look for minutes away from Barcelona,".

"After having two years with Barcelona and not playing an important role, not everything went as I'd hoped.

"I'm happy now, in the end it comes down to decision making."

Kicker reported that if any deal is to take place, BVB would have to transfer 21 million euros to Barcelona, which would be charged with the rental fee of two million euros, forcing Dortmund to cough up a grand total of 23 million euros for the Spaniard.

Even if the bonus add-ons of 5 million euros are taken into consideration, Lucien Favre's decision to seal the deal would be one of the bargains of the season.

Rumour rating/probability: 6/10

Bild are usually reliable when it comes to Bundesliga news and rumours. The move makes sense for all parties involved. Dortmund's search for Aubameyang's replacement may finally come to an end if they can finalize the deal. On the other hand, Alcacer has had a great start in Bundesliga and will look to get minutes under his belt this season.

Video

What's next?

It is easy to understand why Dortmund would like to capitalize on their buy option clause before some of the European elite come sniffing around.