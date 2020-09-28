Reports: Borussia Dortmund unhappy with structure of Manchester United's Jadon Sancho offer

Borussia Dortmund are not convinced by Manchester United's latest offer for star winger Jadon Sancho, as per reports.

The Red Devils have spent the majority of the summer trying to agree a deal with Dortmund for their priority target Sancho. However, the Germans have, so far, stood firmly on their demand of €120m/£108m for their prized asset.

Despite Dortmund's belief that Manchester United have missed the deadline — August 10th — to sign Sancho, Ole Gunnar Solskajer's side have kept the pursuit for the English star alive. They believe that they could still coax Dortmund into selling him towards the end of the window.

Structure of Manchester United's offer yet to convince Dortmund

Sancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

As per a report from ESPN, Manchester United have proposed Dortmund an offer for their star player that is structured with a substantial amount of performance-based add-ons.

Despite many of them being achievable, Dortmund's issue is that a majority of the add-ons are to do with Sancho's performances in the UEFA Champions League. Given that the Red Devils have missed out on UCL qualification thrice since 2013, the Germans are not convinced by the structure.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are not willing to pay the full €120m/£108m fee as they believe that it is too much given the financial crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season:



❍ 27 games

❍ 17 goals

❍ 16 assists



Phenomenal talent. ✨ pic.twitter.com/b6By3XJano — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

Advertisement

With the transfer deadline just a week away, Manchester United have no choice but to increase their bid should they hope to purchase the former Manchester City winger. Sky Sports have also reported that their pursuit for the Englishman is 'very much alive' as they hope to seal his signature before October 5th.

Elsewhere, Solskjaer's men are said to have agreed personal terms with another priority target, Alex Telles, ahead of a move in the last week of the transfer window. The Brazilian has been targeted amidst Luke Shaw's injury concerns and lack of attacking output.

Jadon Sancho to #mufc is still very much alive #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 25, 2020

Telles, who is into the final year of his contract with record Portuguese champions FC Porto, is said to be available for a fee of €20m after reaching an impasse with the club over his wages.

Manchester United, though, are still attempting to negotiate the price of the Brazilian as he would be available on a free come summer.

Alex Telles and Man United found an agreement on personal terms - tonight also on last details and agents commission. #MUFC are in talks with Porto about the fee. Man Utd also have a ‘plan B’.



Re. Sancho: still the same, €120m or nothing. BVB have not received any new bid. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2020

The English record champions could also be set to see a few outgoings towards the back end of the window with Chris Smalling's future still in the air. With AS Roma and Inter eyeing moves for him, the towering defender could be on his way out.

Andreas Pereira could also follow suit as the Brazilian is reportedly being targeted by Lazio this summer on loan with an option to buy.

Also read: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United have 'enough centre-backs' amidst transfer speculation