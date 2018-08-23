Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Champions League set for massive change this season

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
News
1.36K   //    23 Aug 2018, 11:11 IST

UEFA 2014/15 Champions League and UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Rounds Draw
UEFA could make huge changes to this season's Champions League

What's the story?

The UEFA Champions League could dramatically change this season as members of the federation's governing body are set to vote in approval for the introduction of VAR from the quarter-finals onwards.

According to a report in The Times, UEFA is keen to use the technology in their premier competition following its successful implementation at the World Cup this summer. A meeting is due to take place next week to discuss the possibility of using VAR from the last eight onwards in this year's competition.

In case you didn't know...

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin has seemingly performed a U-turn regarding his opinion about VAR. Prior to the World Cup, the Slovenian publically expressed his concern about the use of the technology and said he was "worried" about its potential effect on the summer tournament.

However, while still disputed, the use of VAR during the World Cup was generally considered as a success. This has led to its implementation in LaLiga for the current season and could potentially lead to the technology being used in the Champions League from February of next year.

The heart of the matter

While UEFA is keen to show that they are at the forefront of innovation by potentially introducing the new technology, there remains concern about its implementation on the biggest stage in club football. A statement from UEFA read:

"UEFA is constantly looking at ways in which it can improve its competitions and we are looking closely at the implementation of video assistant referees that are currently being trialed in various competitions.
We still see several uncertainties regarding the implementation of VAR and we think it is extremely important that the scope of application, interpretation and technological support are clear to all - including spectators - and fully proven.
The implementation of VAR on a European scale presents a number of difficulties in the operational, logistical and refereeing areas. Any decision in this respect would require careful assessment of the available solutions and resources needed."

Rumour Rating: 8/10

While there are still doubts about using VAR in this season's Champions League, it is clear that UEFA is keen to implement the technology as soon as possible. We should know by next week if VAR will play a role in this season's competition.

What's Next?

Should UEFA vote for the use of VAR, it will likely only be used from the knockout stages onwards for the first few seasons. This is due to the sheer manpower required to operate the technology during the group stages when eight fixtures are played simultaneously.





Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Entertaining Matches In The Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo - Top 5 Performances So Far This Season
RELATED STORY
Who should Real Madrid target this Summer?
RELATED STORY
5 fastest Champions League hat-tricks
RELATED STORY
8 players who can equal Gento's record of most Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Defied Their Age This Season
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Real Madrid and Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona prepare to hijack Real Madrid's move...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT CRV SAL
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Salzburg
FT BAT PSV
2 - 3
 BATE vs PSV
FT BEN PAO
1 - 1
 Benfica vs PAOK
FT YOU DIN
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT VID AEK
1 - 2
 Vidi vs AEK Athens
FT AJA DYN
3 - 1
 Ajax vs Dynamo Kyiv
29 Aug DIN YOU 12:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Young Boys
29 Aug AEK VID 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Vidi
29 Aug DYN AJA 12:30 AM Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax
30 Aug SAL CRV 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Crvena Zvezda
30 Aug PSV BAT 12:30 AM PSV vs BATE
30 Aug PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us