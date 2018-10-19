Reports: Chelsea has identified two players as potential replacements for Alvaro Morata

Maurizio Sarri will be eyeing a new goalscoring threat

What's the rumour?

Chelsea has reportedly identified to replacements for Alvaro Morata, who has been disappointing for Chelsea.

He has scored just thrice in 11 games and has averaged 231 minutes per goal. This has left Sarri frustrated and he is reportedly tired of Morata.

And according to The Sun, he has targeted Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi and AC Milan's Patrick Cutrone as potential replacements for Morata.

Heart of the matter

The reports further claims that, Icardi is on top of their wish list and Patrick Cutrone will be considered if, Icardi can't be bought.

Inter Milan has quoted a massive price of £90 million for their talisman and if they don't reduce the price, they will fight Tottenham for AC Milan's forward who would cost them about £25 million.

In case you didn't know

Chelsea has had a brilliant start to their campaign this season and sit on 2nd place in the Premier League table.

They have relished life under the new manager, Maurizio Sarri and have played an attacking brand of football. Star player, Eden Hazard has been sensational and has netted seven goals to go with a couple of assists.

Both their centre-forwards, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have been good only in patches and hence, Chelsea are hunting for new forwards.

Mauro Icardi has had a good start to the new season and has scored seven goals to go with two assists. On the other hand, Patrick Cutrone has scored three goals in just 99 minutes and averages a goal per 33 minutes.

Icardi would present them with a more reliable option, while Cutrone will be a cheaper option but he is a gamble.

Icardi is a prolific goal scorer and his arrival could reduce the number of goals that Eden Hazard will score.

However, Hazard's reduction in the number of goals won't be disadvantageous by any means because they'll have two players who can score a lot of goals and Chelsea will get a better finisher in the centre-forward position.

Patrick Cutrone, on the other hand, resembles Alvaro Morata is quite a few ways. Both of them are tall and well built.

Coincidentally, he idolizes Morata and could be the one to replace him at Chelsea. His height makes him an aerial threat during corners and free-kicks and enables him to score goals from headed shots. He has often been hailed as a classic No.9 by Italian experts and footballers.

He is a lethal goal scorer and it would be wise for Chelsea to invest in him since he is a young talent and could be the future of the club.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Although The Sun isn't a very reliable source, the situation that Chelsea is facing could make this report worth considering.

Chelsea needs a good forward to boost their chances of winning the PL and both these men are great options.

What's next?

Chelsea will play against Manchester United tomorrow and it will be a mouth-watering contest. On the other hand, Inter Milan will take on AC Milan, meaning that both, Icardi and Cutrone will be in action. The better player on the night might go on top of Chelsea's wish list.