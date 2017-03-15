Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid to sign £58 million Portuguese star

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly a huge fan of Porto star Andre Silva

What’s the story?

According to reports from Portuguese daily A Bola, Cristiano Ronaldo wants his international teammate Andre Silva at Real Madrid next season. The Portuguese youngster has been in fine form for Porto and has turned many heads with his impressive performances.

Premier League giants Arsenal were also reportedly interested in the move, but Ronaldo wants the Spanish giants to beat Arsenal to the signing of the Porto star.

In case you didn’t know...

Andre Silva has been in fine form for Porto this season

Real Madrid are keen on a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema and see Andre Silva as the perfect option to lead their line in the future. The youngster's ability, dribbling and finishing skills seem to have caught the eye of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid scouts.

Real Madrid’s transfer ban is ending in the summer and Florentino Perez is keen to make some marquee signings in the next transfer window. While the names of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and even Paulo Dybala have been spoken about, Andre Silva might prove to be an intelligent, affordable and realistic signing.

The heart of the matter

Various reports suggest that Porto rejected a £23 million bid from Arsenal for Andre Silva in the January transfer window. The Young Portuguese striker has already scored 20 goals in 34 appearances this season and could prove to be a coup for Real Madrid.

Silva has a contract with Porto until 2021, however a bid in the region of £58 million could tempt the Portuguese giants to sell their prize asset. Also, although Arsenal are also heavily interested in Silva, the 21-year-old himself prefers a move to Real Madrid and that could well tilt the scales in favour of Los Blancos.

What’s next?

Andre Silva has been setting the Portuguese League on fire and it was only a matter of time before he would attract the attention of the big boys. A move to Real Madrid is tough for any footballer to reject and if Cristiano Ronaldo does indeed convince the Spanish giants to spend on Andre Silva, we might well see this move come to fruition in the summer transfer window.

Author’s take

Although Real Madrid have had a very good season thus far, the form of strikers Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata would have caused Zidane some worries. Andre Silva is a star on the rise and Real Madrid will do well to heed their star man's advice and sign the talented young striker.

