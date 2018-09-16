Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: David Beckham wants Barcelona megastar for Inter Miami's debut season in MLS

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Rumors
1.90K   //    16 Sep 2018, 14:08 IST

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona?

What’s the rumour?

David Beckham announced earlier this month that his start-up American team is going to be called Inter Miami, in a move that will target an international audience.

In an explosive report by Daily Mail, it has now been claimed that Beckham is aiming to land Lionel Messi for Inter Miami's debut MLS season in 2020 in a bid to instantly make Inter Miami one of the most marketable football teams on the planet.

The British publication further stated that a source close to Beckham’s club has denied any contact with Messi being made so far, or with any other potential targets, but admitted that the 31-year-old would be the obvious big-name signing if he could be prised away.

In case you didn't know...

Messi’s contract with Barcelona expires in 2021, but by then he will already be 33, meaning the club and the player might be prepared to accept a huge offer a year before he becomes a free agent.

However, the Argentina international has repeatedly expressed his desire to end his career at the Nou Camp.

The heart of the matter

Major League Soccer (MLS) is quite notable for scooping up ageing footballing legends at the twilight of their careers. Nevertheless, Beckham's Inter Miami could definitely push the boundaries and acquire a mega signing at his prime.

Besides, Miami has a large Spanish-speaking community, so integrating should be little problem for Lionel Messi from that respect.

The speculation regarding Messi comes against the backdrop of a belief among club executives in the MLS that it is only a matter of time until an American club signs a top-quality European player who is in his prime.

Rumour probability/rating: 4/10

The report makes little sense presently.

Video

What's next?

Beckham's Inter side are yet to secure a stadium as they await the results of a referendum in November to approve its location.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football David Beckham Lionel Messi Barcelona Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
Reports: FC Barcelona's €162m rated superstar to be...
RELATED STORY
5 players who allegedly rejected Barcelona for Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi encourages Barcelona to sign...
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona to hijack a move for Real Madrid's top...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona prepare a huge offer for Ligue 1 star
RELATED STORY
4 players who have excelled for both Real Madrid and FC...
RELATED STORY
Pogba promised move, Barcelona want Liverpool full back &...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Lionel Messi picks out three candidates for...
RELATED STORY
6 Barcelona players we are hoping to watch more regularly...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us